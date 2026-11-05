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Shawnee staff and Medford PD to hold first-ever basketball benefit

By Submitted Content,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctKYs_1GnxsRF700

The Shawnee High School Staff and the Medford Township and Medford  Lakes Police Departments are holding a benefit basketball game with proceeds to support  a local 7-year-old in his battle against pediatric High-Grade Glioma.

This is the first time that Shawnee High School has partnered with local police  departments in this type of event, and Principal Matthew Campbell states, “We are excited  to bring our community together in support of Colton and hope for a large turnout. We are  looking forward to a competitively fun game as Shawnee staff members and coaches take  on the Medford Township and Medford Lakes Police Departments.”

The basketball benefit game will be held on Monday, November 16th at 6:00 p.m. in the  Shawnee High School Main Gym. All proceeds from the event will go to support Colton  Einstein, a 7-year-old battling Pediatric High-Grade Glioma. Tickets are $5.00 at the door.  Additional donations accepted via cash and Venmo (@shawneethreepointclub). The  evening will also feature a halftime MYAA game and a special appearance by the  Shawnee Unified Basketball Team. The game is open to surrounding communities and  media are welcome to attend.

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