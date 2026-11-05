Police Department to launch new community alert system Dec. 1

The Cherry Hill Police Department is transitioning to a new community notification system designed to keep residents informed, prepared and connected.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1, Rave Alert will replace Nixle as the department’s official community notification service. Nixle notifications will be discontinued on that date.

Residents who wish to continue receiving important updates from the police department must register for Rave Alert, including those currently subscribed to Nixle. Existing subscriptions will not automatically transfer to the new system.

Rave Alert will provide residents with timely information about traffic advisories and road closures, severe weather, police activity, public safety concerns, missing persons and community events.

Residents can register for the free service in two ways. Those interested in receiving text alerts can text CHPD to 856-208-8555 and follow the confirmation instructions to subscribe.

Residents can also register online through Smart911, which allows users to manage their notification preferences and receive alerts by text message, email or phone, depending on the type of notification.

There is no charge to subscribe to Rave Alert, although standard messaging and data rates may apply.

The police department encourages residents to register before Dec. 1 to avoid any interruption in receiving important community and public safety notifications.

For more information or to register, visit www.chnj.gov/1653/Alert-Notifications.