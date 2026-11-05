County to celebrate 50th anniversary of juried art show

One of the longest running art shows in New Jersey is celebrating its 50th Anniversary.

The 50th Annual Burlington County Juried Art Show is on display now through January 3, 2027 at the Smithville Mansion Annex Gallery at Historic Smithville Park (803 Smithville Road, Eastampton). This year’s show features more than 139 original works created by 89 different artists from across the region, making it the largest in the show’s history.

“For 50 years Burlington County has celebrated art and artistic expression with a juried art show spotlighting artists from across our county and our region,” said Burlington County Commissioner Director Dr. Felicia Hopson. “We’re proud to carry on this important tradition and celebrate the vision, talent, and creativity of all the participating artists and the importance of art in our communities.”

The first Juried Art Show was held in 1976 as a special event to celebrate the nation’s bicentennial and it became an annual Burlington County tradition that has showcased thousands of artists from across New Jersey.

“The Juried Art Show is one of the County’s longest running events, and it’s still our largest and most anticipated art exhibition each year, with more than a hundred works displayed in beautiful Smithville Mansion,” added Burlington County Commissioner Deputy Director Allison Eckel, liaison to the Department of Resource of Conservation and Parks. “The show reflects our County’s longtime support of the arts and our enduring belief that investments in arts and cultural programs are essential to Burlington County’s quality of life and the sense of community residents cherish.”

Award winners

The artwork selected for this year’s show was judged by Juror Michael Cagno, executive director of Stockton University’s Noyes Museum of Art.

“Carnavale X”, a painting by Trenton artist Larry Chestnut was selected as this year’s Best in Show winner.

The other award winners are:

First Place acrylic painting: Trevor Jennings, Mount Holly, “Is This Authentic?”

First Place oil painting: Michael Budden, Chesterfield, “Transparency & Reflection”

First Place sculpture: Heather McCall, Mount Holly, “Somnolence”

First Place digital media: Tiffany Ruocco, Wrightstown, “The Rose”

First Place mixed media: Susana Plotquin, Mount Holly, “Whisper of a Dress”

First Place photography: Eric Stoner, Palmyra, “Left Behind”

First Place printmaking: Aaron Smith, Mount Laurel, “Stripes”

First Place watercolor: Norma Neimeister, Shamong, “Blue Vases”

Honorable Mention: Diane Emerson, Medford, “The Balance of Man and Nature”

Honorable Mention: Mark Natale, Barrington, “FORCE”

Honorable Mention: Beth Nice, Hainesport, “On Trap Pond”

Honorable Mention: Christian Thompson, Burlington, “The Touch”

Curator’s Selection: Sylvia Katende, Bordentown, “I am Lost”

Curator’s Selection: Angelina Penev, Eastampton, “Winter Wonderland in Smithville”

Curator’s Selection: Theodore Wallen, Toms River, “Stoned Ape”

Reception

In honor of the 50th Anniversary, the Burlington County Commissioners and Burington County Parks Division held a special reception on Friday, October 3 at the Smithville Mansion Annex Gallery.

The gallery’s regular operating hours are Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and reservations are not required.

The Smithville Mansion Annex Gallery is located inside the former Georgian estate of Hezekiah Smith, the industrialist and inventor who purchased the village of Shreveville on the Rancocas Creek and transformed it into a thriving industrial village he renamed Smithville.

Burlington County purchased the mansion and the remains of the village in 1975 and transformed it into Burlington County’s first County park.

In addition to the Mansion Annex Gallery, the County also hosts art exhibits in the Worker’s House Gallery, located in a former factory worker’s cottage in the park, and at the Warden’s House Gallery (150 High Street, Mount Holly), located next to the Historic Burlington County Prison Museum.

County support for the arts

Burlington County has several other programs and initiatives that support the arts and local artists. One of the biggest is the annual Teen Arts festival, a multiday event organized by the Burlington County Parks System to celebrate arts education and showcase and encourage young artists. The event brings thousands of middle-school and high school students to Rowan College at Burlington County to perform, display art, and learn new creative art techniques.

In 2025, the County also launched Troll Trek, an outdoor sculpture exhibition featuring trolls created from recycled and natural materials that were placed in parks, downtowns, and other public spaces across the county. The exhibition was inspired by Big Rusty, a large troll created by world-renowned artist Thomas Dambo at the site of Hainesport’s future Creek Turn Park. Like Big Rusty, the trolls became popular attractions, drawing visitors from across the country.

In addition to organizing County art exhibitions and programming, the County Commissioners annually award local arts grants to nonprofit organizations helping to promote and grow the arts in Burlington County. For 2026, the Commissioners approved 20 separate grants totaling more than $125,000 to help support local theater troupes, community bands, festivals, murals, arts education classes, and major events, including the Burlington County St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Servicios Latinos’ annual Latino and Hispanic Heritage Festival.

Residents and visitors can find information about County arts programs, events, and activities in the Burlington County Parks Program Guide, available online at https://www.burlingtoncountynj.gov/919/County-Parks.