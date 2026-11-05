Better Together Committee invites public to take community survey

There’s still time to take the Better Together Advisory Committee (BTAC) community survey which will close mid-November, depending on how many responses are captured. The survey opened to the public back in June and is meant for the township to understand whether members of the community find Moorestown welcoming.

“The purpose is to figure out how comfortable people are feeling about living in Moorestown and where they think we can do a better job, what sorts of activities or opportunities there could be for people within the community to make everybody feel more welcome,” said BTAC member Ann Marie Inglis.

The survey originally launched in 2021 and was open to people who live, work and visit the township. All 24 questions broke things down by age, race, ethnicity and gender. Feedback and survey results were then presented to town council and from there, the BTAC was born. The purpose of the committee is to advise council on how the township can better protect and celebrate diversity and equity while ensuring inclusion among its residents, businesses and visitors.

The BTAC has hosted and participated in different events in response to the feedback received from the 2021 survey. Members of the organization participated in the West End Remembrance Day Block Party on Sept. 19. The committee and the township co-hosted Moorestown’s first-ever Hispanic Heritage Month flag raising ceremony on Sept. 23, and, on Oct. 25, the BTAC also participated in Diyas and Delights, a Diwali celebration co-hosted by MooreUnity and the Green Front Initiative. But the work doesn’t stop there, so the committee is always trying to address gaps where they exist and continue to improve all the things that they’re doing around town to raise awareness of the diversity within Moorestown, Inglis said.

“If people could participate in this follow-up survey we would like to see is how we’ve moved the needle on some of the key questions including how comfortably (people) feel living Moorestown, and also for people who have attended events, we want to try and get an understanding of are we hitting the mark, are we not hitting the mark,” Inglis added.

The survey, can be completed at www.tinyurl.com/mtownsurvey. Hard copies are also available at Moorestown Town Hall. It will take three to five minutes to complete and is completely anonymous. Data and comments from the 2021 survey are available at www.moorestown.nj.us/640/Better-Together-Committee. Results from this year’s survey will be available sometime next year, so follow the BTAC’s Facebook page or the township website for updates.