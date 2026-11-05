Township holds first annual fishing tournament

Strawbridge Lake served as the host destination for the first annual Moorestown Recreation Advisory Committee (RAC) Fishing Tournament on Oct. 18.

The idea for the event was introduced to the committee by member and avid fisherman Sal Petriello, who loves to come up with new opportunities for township residents. Once the framework for the tournament was outlined, Petriello reached out to Moorestown resident George Gravenstine, board member for the Strawbridge Lake Beautification Committee (SLBC), to see if the SLBC would be interested in sponsoring the event. The RAC and the SLBC have a history of participating in different events together, Gravenstine said, so the partnership was a no-brainer.

“Any activity at the lake is a positive,” Gravenstine said. “This is a great way for a young kid to find out about fishing and get outside, and not sit in the house all day playing video games or be on the phone… This could turn a young boy or a young girl into a fisherman. It’s great to see and I’m glad that it came together. ”

“One of the really fun things about fishing – and frustrating – is that you can literally be standing next to (someone) and you can be fishing in the same area, and you don’t catch anything and that person pulls in a fish. But this is a great community and any chance that we get to bring people together is a plus, and this is one of those things.”

According to the Department of Wildlife Resources, fishing relieves stress; is good for social bonding; supports wildlife and fisheries management; offers the chance to improve your self-esteem through respect for the environment, allows for mastering outdoor skills and achieving personal goals; and fulfills an age-old need of pursuing and catching.

The catch-and-release tournament was for anglers of all ages and levels of experience. Prizes were awarded to first, second and third place in different categories, and there was a Learn to Fish table at the registration booth for anyone interested in learning fishing skills from local experts. Beginner learning and instruction were also available for participants. The first year was a success with beautiful weather and people enjoying the lake, so Petriello and Gravenstine are looking forward to seeing the event grow and return in 2027.

“It was good to see so much activity at one time, so hopefully this starts a whole pattern of activity at the lake,” Gravenstine said.

For more information on the RAC or the SLBC, visit the township website or www.strawbridgelakebc.org.