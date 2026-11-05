‘A work of love’

Tom Gerber wears many hats.

He’s a cranberry farmer, a forest fire warden, historian and preservationist, and community leader.

Born and raised in the township, Gerber followed his family into the cranberry business and forest fire service. His grandfather came to Medford in 1912 and raised most of his family in town.

His father, Paul “Murph” Gerber, his uncles and his grandfather were cranberry farmers and in the forest fire service.

“Every waking moment was either working on the [cranberry] bogs or working on forest fires, putting them out,” Gerber said, as well as “managing the land with prescribed fires.”

Gerber started working on the cranberry farm at just 10 years old. He joined the firefighters at 13 – so dedicated that back then, he was even permitted to keep his fire radio with him at school in case a call came in.

“When I turned 18, I started working as a forest fire warden on a part-time basis with my father and all the crew,” he said. His grandfather and father previously served as forest fire warden.

Gerber moved up the ranks in the cranberry world and in the forest fire service. For years, whenever a forest fire threatened the area, Gerber was there to help protect lives and property. He even traveled out West to battle wildfires during the summer—one year coming close to missing his own wedding because of a fire assignment, according to the Rotary press release.

After 40-plus years, he retired as forest fire warden with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Growing up, Gerber fell into both worlds.

“I think I just fell into that age bracket where it was kind of expected of me,” he said. “But I wanted to do it.

“I liked playing football, baseball and basketball as a kid, but I also enjoyed working in the outdoors and the forest fire world.”

The Medford-Vincentown Rotary recently named Gerber as its 2026 Citizen of the Year.

Gerber said he was very surprised and honored.

“I was going there for a speaking engagement and they blindsided me,” he quipped.

Over the years, he has spoken at Rotary meetings on various subjects – cranberries, forest fires and his different Medford passions.

The Rotary honored Gerber during the annual Medford Halloween Parade on October 24. It’s a parade that has been around since the 1940s, Gerber said, and there were years that it had attracted as many as 40,000 people.

“There are few people more deserving of this honor,” the Rotary said.

Gerber and his partner, Christine, own Quoexin Cranberry Farm, a historic farm dating back to 1871. Since purchasing the farm in 1998, they have placed more than 75% of the property under historical preservation, helping protect an important part of Medford’s agricultural heritage, according to a press release through the Rotary.

“It’s just been a work of love,” Gerber said of “blood, sweat and tears.”

“We are one of the last of the old school cranberry farms. We still dry harvest fresh fruit. We are an independent grower.”

The fresh cranberry products from their farm end up in the Acmes and ShopRite’s.

“We sell to road stands and wineries,” Gerber said.

At one point in the 1800s, everyone in Medford owned a cranberry bog.

“A lot of these bogs are very old, more than 100 years old,” Gerber said. “A lot of them need to be replanted. The dry harvesting method is very labor intensive and very hard on the vine.”

The weather is always a challenge, he said. They wait for dry days to harvest the cranberries.

The cranberry season is currently winding down. In November, the bogs will benefit from the sunny nice days and then in December they flood the vines under water for winter protection on or about December 15.

“It protects the vines until next year,” Gerber said.

The cranberry season begins around Mother’s Day in May. Their family operation does a little bit of water harvesting in August for a winery, but primarily they dry harvest the cranberries through the end of October.

Gerber’s commitment to the community goes far beyond farming. He has served as president and vice president of the Burlington County Board of Agriculture, on the Cranberry Marketing Committee, served 15 years on the Medford Township Environmental Commission, and served and as president and vice president of the Medford Historical Society.

Even though he retired as fire warden, Gerber still will be helping on a part-time basis making sure the highly fire adaptive landscape is kept up with.

“It needs fire periodically to keep residents in their homes safe and properties from wildfire,” he said.

Gerber’s knowledge and expertise are frequently sought by farmers, firefighters, historians, and government officials—from local leaders all the way to the governor.

Described as hardworking, humble, dedicated and community-minded, the Rotary is proud to recognize Gerber and celebrate his lifetime service to the community.

“There are few people more deserving of this honor,” they said.