Local residents recognized for bravery, dedication to community at council meeting

This year, the Evesham Historical Society celebrates their 50th anniversary. Evesham Township Council recognized the group at their Oct. 14 meeting and acknowledged their work as part of several local celebrations during America’s 250th anniversary.

Fifty years ago, Constance Evans’ parents were a part of the group that started the historical society. Evans serves as the society’s president, and it’s exciting to her that the organization has survived all these years. In 1988, the society acquired the historic John Inskeep/Higginbotham property, featuring an early 18th-century farmhouse, a privy and surrounding grounds. The site also includes an old butcher shop, relocated from East Main Street.

Thanks to the dedication of society members, two floors of the farmhouse have been restored and transformed into a museum showcasing local history. Exhibits include indigenous artifacts, a colonial kitchen, and a vintage schoolroom, while other rooms display 18th and 19th-century furniture, toys, clothing and household items. The society offers regular tours of the John Inskeep House on the third Saturday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additional events hosted by the society include a free lecture series featuring local history, folklore and culture, as well as their Green Sales and Santa event on Friday, Dec. 11, from noon to 6 p.m. Santa will be at the historical society from 3 to 6 p.m. and greens will be available from 2 to 6 p.m.

“We’ve got a lot of new things going on and we’re very grateful to be recognized,” Evans said.

Following the recognition of the historical society’s 50th anniversary, civilian rescue honorees Brian Bunette, Michael Calabrese and Jeremy Crawford were recognized for their bravery and decisive action. On Sept. 21, five vehicles were involved in a serious car accident on Route 73 near Greentree Road. Bunette, Calabrese and Crawford were all in the area at the time of the crash when they observed a 20-year-old driver trapped inside his vehicle, which had been struck by another vehicle that was already on fire. Without hesitation, Brunette, Calabrese and Crawford worked together to reach the trapped individual. As flames intensified, they managed to break the window and remove the injured young man from the vehicle, moments before his car and the second vehicle erupted into flames.

“Their courageous intervention undoubtedly saved the young man’s life,” said Evesham Township Chief of Police Thomas Reinholt. “Their selflessness, quick thinking and willingness to act in the face of imminent danger exemplified the highest standards of civilian heroism. The Evesham Township Police Department, Evesham Fire and Rescue and our community extend our greatest, deepest gratitude for your actions on that day.”

Earlier this year, Marlton resident Neha Blunt was named a winner of the 2026 International Young Eco-Hero Awards for Action For Nature, a nonprofit that encourages young people to take personal action to better their environments and to foster love and respect for nature. The International Young Eco-Hero Award recognizes eco-conscious youth ages 8 to 16 for meaningful environmental action, from tracking carbon emissions on a backyard hydroponic farm to building a national biosecurity network to prevent bird flu. Back in 2023, Blunt started a campaign for water conservation called Water Savers, which was essentially designed to spread awareness on water conservation, and to help teach people how to save water throughout their everyday lives. Since its inception, her campaign has educated more than 1 million people worldwide, empowered over 100,000 residents to make daily lifestyle changes and saved an estimated 20 million gallons of water. At the meeting, she received a certificate of achievement from council who commended her hard work and efforts.

“I’d like to thank you and the entire council for this incredible recognition,” Blunt said to Mayor Jackie Veasy. “It really means a lot to me, and I’m so, so grateful.”

Proclamations were given out earlier during the meeting for Italian American Heritage Month (celebrated throughout the month of October), Domestic Violence Awareness Month (designated as the month of October) and World Mental Health Day, observed annually on Oct. 10. Members of the township’s Youth Advisory Committee were at the meeting to help present the proclamation.

“It’s important to advocate for mental health awareness because right now there’s a lot of things going on around the world, and I feel as though the youth should focus on mental health,” said committee president Kevin Cheng.