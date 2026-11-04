Township celebrates the season with fall festivities and holiday traditions

After an eventful summer with our annual Summer Concert Series at Connolly Park, Voorhees Township has planned an exciting lineup of events to make this autumn and holiday season truly special.

Rescheduled: 30th Annual Woofstock Festival

Join the Voorhees Animal Orphanage (VAO) for its biggest fundraiser of the year, celebrating pets and community!

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, | 11:00 AM – 4:00 p.m. (Rain or Shine)

Saturday, November 14, 2026, | 11:00 AM – 4:00 p.m. (Rain or Shine) Where: Voorhees Town Center

Voorhees Town Center Admission: $2 per person or $5 for a group of 3+ (Kids under 5 & well-behaved pets are free!)

Enjoy local vendors, animal rescue groups, food trucks, a beer garden by Tonewood Brewing, live entertainment, a kids’ corner, a massive gift basket raffle and the popular VAO Alumni Parade.

About VAO: As a non-profit, open-intake animal shelter serving 26 municipalities in Southern New Jersey, the VAO relies heavily on community support and charitable donations. The shelter provides housing, medical care, and a second chance to stray, unwanted, and rescue animals of all ages and breeds, having saved over 42,000 lives since 1988. For more information visit www.vaonj.org, email info@vaonj.org or call (856) 627-9111.

Candlelight Concert Series – Broadway Hits with String Quartet

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. Where: Lions Lake Community Center – 101 Dutchtown Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043

Experience the magic of Broadway like never before as the South Garden Strings bring beloved show tunes to life in an intimate setting illuminated by the warm glow of candlelight. Join the Voorhees Art Commission for an unforgettable evening where timeless Broadway melodies meet the beauty and elegance of a live string quartet. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/candlelight-concert-series-tickets-2001649208666

Voorhees Got Talent Finals

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. Where: Lions Lake Community Center – 101 Dutchtown Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043

The stage is set for the Voorhees Got Talent Finals as 9 incredible young performers, selected from 18 talented semi-finalists, compete for the title of Voorhees Got Talent Champion! Come cheer on these amazing singers, pianists and dancers and experience an exciting night of live performances while supporting the incredible young talent in our community!

Annual Holiday Winter Village, Tree Lighting and Menorah Ceremony

Kick off the holiday spirit on Friday, December 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Town Center for our Annual Holiday Winter Village featuring a parade, food trucks, craft vendors, a tree lighting and menorah ceremony. Enjoy free hot chocolate, cookies and children’s giveaways and be sure to bring your cameras to capture photos with Santa and his friends!

Santa on a Fire Truck Tour

We will continue our very popular holiday tradition of Santa Claus touring our town on a fire truck. The planned dates for his visits are Nov. 28 and 29 and Dec. 5 and 6 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. We will provide specifics about when and where Santa will be visiting as the dates get closer so be sure to keep an eye out on our social media platforms. Thanks to our VTFD for sponsoring this special Santa on a Fire Truck tour.

Cookies with Santa

On Saturday, December 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Voorhees Township Fire Department will host “Cookies with Santa” at the Burnt Mill Fire Station. Bring your camera to take pictures with Santa, see the fire truck displays, enjoy holiday music and more. This is a wonderful holiday tradition!

Toys for Tots

Voorhees Township is excited to announce the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Holiday Toy Drive! Help us make the holidays brighter for children in need by donating new, unwrapped, and unopened toys.

When: Monday, November 16, through Friday, December 18

Monday, November 16, through Friday, December 18 Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Where: 2400 Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, NJ 08043 (2nd Floor Drop-Off)

Special Event Drop-Off: You may also drop off your donations during our Christmas Tree Lighting, Menorah Lighting and Winter Village on Friday, December 4, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Your generosity can bring joy to children who may not receive gifts this holiday season. Let’s unite to make a meaningful impact, one gift at a time! https://www.toysfortots.org/

For more information on any of the above events, check any of the Township social media platforms: Website: voorheesnj.com; Facebook: @voorheestownship; Instagram: @voorheestwp