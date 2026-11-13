South Holland’s food scene is busy, and restaurants here are hiring leaders who like a fast pace and clear growth paths. If you’ve got quick-service or restaurant experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: South Holland, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$25 per hour

Support the day-to-day running of a busy Panda Express, from leading the team to keeping guests happy and hitting store goals. This role stands out for its paid leadership training, free meals, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match), and clear paths to grow into higher management.

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Location: South Holland, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the everyday leader in a drive-in restaurant, focusing on sales, guest satisfaction, cleanliness, and food quality. Good fit if you have 2+ years of quick-service supervisory experience, a high school diploma, and want to keep growing your skills.

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Location: South Holland, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the whole restaurant as the top manager on site, driving sales, coaching the team, and making sure company standards are met. This is a strong step if you have 2+ years of management experience in quick service and want full responsibility for results.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists more nearby openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.