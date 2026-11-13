South Holland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to schools to long‑term care. Here are a few solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Zen Health

Zen Health Location: South Holland, IL (in‑person at long‑term care facilities)

(in‑person at long‑term care facilities) Type: Full‑time or part‑time (OTHER)

Full‑time or part‑time (OTHER) Pay: $72,000 – $97,000 per year + $2,500 sign‑on bonus for eligible full‑time hires ($1,250 for eligible part‑time)

Indiana‑licensed LCSWs, LMHCs, and LMFTs provide assessments and psychotherapy for residents in long‑term care communities. Role includes diagnostic assessments, individual and group therapy, treatment planning, and close work with facility staff, with training provided if you’re new to long‑term care. Benefits include health insurance, PTO, 401(k), paid holidays, and flexible scheduling based on facility needs.

Employer: Advocate Health Care / Advocate Medical Group

Location: 100 W 162nd St, South Holland, IL

Type: Full‑time ambulatory/outpatient

ambulatory/outpatient Pay: Not listed

Clinic RN role in a busy family medicine practice, providing patient‑centered care using evidence‑based practice in an outpatient setting. You’ll coordinate care with an interdisciplinary team, work one Saturday per month, and need an accredited nursing degree, an active RN license, and BLS; 1+ year of RN experience is preferred.

Employer: Tidepoint Healthcare Staffing / Seabright (Stone Harbor Staffing Group)

Location: South Holland, IL (on‑site in schools)

(on‑site in schools) Type: Full‑time contract , school year

, school year Schedule: ~ 32.5 hours/week , elementary grades, ASAP – 06/03/2027

~ , elementary grades, Pay: $60.42 – $69.14 per hour (local contract) + $2,000 completion bonus and referral bonuses

School‑based BCBA role in an elementary setting, focused on special education and behavior support. Comes with strong hourly pay, completion and referral bonuses, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid non‑student days, holiday pay, CEU and license reimbursement. Requires at least 1 year of BCBA experience in the last 3 years and a valid (or in‑process) BCBA credential in the state of practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.