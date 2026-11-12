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🚌 South Hill, VA transportation jobs with multiple openings
South Hill has some solid transportation and equipment roles right now, from CDL driving to hands-on shop work. If you like being on the move or working with big machines, these are worth a look.
CDL-A Truck Driver (Regional)
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: South Hill, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Regional CDL A role hauling freight on multi-day routes, focused on safe, on-time deliveries. Good fit if you know DOT rules, ELD logs, and want steady regional miles instead of long-haul coast-to-coast.
Diesel Service Technician – Night Shift
- Employer: Vulcan Materials Company
- Location: South Hill, VA / Henderson, NC support area
- Type: Full-time, night shift
- Pay: $23.18 – $34.54/hour + 20% night shift differential
Night-shift diesel tech role working on mobile equipment and trucks, doing repairs, inspections, and preventive maintenance. Great if you have strong mechanical skills, can handle physical work outdoors, and like the extra pay that comes with nights.
Equipment Associate
- Employer: United Rentals
- Location: South Hill, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.45 – $23.70/hour
Entry-level, hands-on job helping keep rental equipment clean, safe, and ready to go, with some light driving and customer help. Nice option if you want steady hours, benefits, and a path into driver or technician roles over time.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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