🚌 South Hill, VA transportation jobs with multiple openings

South Hill has some solid transportation and equipment roles right now, from CDL driving to hands-on shop work. If you like being on the move or working with big machines, these are worth a look.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: South Hill, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Regional CDL A role hauling freight on multi-day routes, focused on safe, on-time deliveries. Good fit if you know DOT rules, ELD logs, and want steady regional miles instead of long-haul coast-to-coast.

Employer: Vulcan Materials Company

Location: South Hill, VA / Henderson, NC support area

Type: Full-time, night shift

Pay: $23.18 – $34.54/hour + 20% night shift differential

Night-shift diesel tech role working on mobile equipment and trucks, doing repairs, inspections, and preventive maintenance. Great if you have strong mechanical skills, can handle physical work outdoors, and like the extra pay that comes with nights.

Employer: United Rentals

Location: South Hill, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.45 – $23.70/hour

Entry-level, hands-on job helping keep rental equipment clean, safe, and ready to go, with some light driving and customer help. Nice option if you want steady hours, benefits, and a path into driver or technician roles over time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.