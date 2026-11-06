undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 South Hill, VA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Travel & Weekend Roles
South Hill’s healthcare scene is busy, with strong demand for nurses and allied health travelers. If you like steady work, good benefits, and a small-town feel, these openings are worth a look.
Travel Physical Therapist – Acute Care Hospital – ~$3,086/week
- Employer: Ardor Health Solutions
- Location: South Hill, VA (acute care hospital)
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract)
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts, Mon–Fri
- Pay: Approx. $3,086 per week
Work in an acute care hospital helping medically complex and post-surgical patients regain strength and mobility. Great if you have acute care PT + EPIC experience, want a Monday–Friday schedule, and like strong travel benefits (weekly pay, day-1 medical, dental, vision, license reimbursement, and more).
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Nights – ~$2,141/week
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: South Hill, VA
- Type: Travel (13-week contract)
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,141 per week
Night-shift RRT role with a 13-week travel contract and solid benefits starting the 1st of the month after you start (health, dental, vision, 401(k), weekly direct deposit, referral bonuses). Good fit if you have 2+ years recent RT experience and want to grow your skills while earning steady traveler pay.
RN / LPN – Weekend Baylor Program (Extra $5/hr)
- Employer: Eastern Healthcare Group
- Location: South Hill, VA
- Type: Full-time, Weekend Baylor
- Schedule: Typically two 16-hr shifts (Sat & Sun) or three 12-hr shifts between Fri 7:00 AM–Mon 7:00 AM
- Pay: Base hourly rate + extra $5.00/hr on all Baylor weekend hours
Perfect if you want to work weekends and keep weekdays free. Provide hands-on nursing care in a skilled nursing/rehab setting, supervise CNAs, and enjoy daily pay, health/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition help, holiday & overtime pay, and shift differentials. Must be a licensed RN or LPN with active CPR and solid clinical skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Your next step could be just one quick application away.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.