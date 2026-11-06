🏥 South Hill, VA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Travel & Weekend Roles

South Hill’s healthcare scene is busy, with strong demand for nurses and allied health travelers. If you like steady work, good benefits, and a small-town feel, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Ardor Health Solutions Location: South Hill, VA (acute care hospital)

(acute care hospital) Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract)

(13-week contract) Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts, Mon–Fri

Pay: Approx. $3,086 per week

Work in an acute care hospital helping medically complex and post-surgical patients regain strength and mobility. Great if you have acute care PT + EPIC experience, want a Monday–Friday schedule, and like strong travel benefits (weekly pay, day-1 medical, dental, vision, license reimbursement, and more).

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: South Hill, VA

Type: Travel (13-week contract)

(13-week contract) Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,141 per week

Night-shift RRT role with a 13-week travel contract and solid benefits starting the 1st of the month after you start (health, dental, vision, 401(k), weekly direct deposit, referral bonuses). Good fit if you have 2+ years recent RT experience and want to grow your skills while earning steady traveler pay.

Employer: Eastern Healthcare Group

Location: South Hill, VA

Type: Full-time, Weekend Baylor

Schedule: Typically two 16-hr shifts (Sat & Sun) or three 12-hr shifts between Fri 7:00 AM–Mon 7:00 AM

Typically or between Pay: Base hourly rate + extra $5.00/hr on all Baylor weekend hours

Perfect if you want to work weekends and keep weekdays free. Provide hands-on nursing care in a skilled nursing/rehab setting, supervise CNAs, and enjoy daily pay, health/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition help, holiday & overtime pay, and shift differentials. Must be a licensed RN or LPN with active CPR and solid clinical skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Your next step could be just one quick application away.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.