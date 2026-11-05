🍽️ South Hill, VA Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

South Hill’s food scene is busy right now, from hospital kitchens to highway favorites. Here are several solid options if you like working with people and don’t mind staying on your feet.

Employer: Food Lion

Food Lion Location: South Hill, VA (1022 West Atlantic Street)

(1022 West Atlantic Street) Type: Full-time (PT Cake Decorator role listed as full-time in posting)

(PT Cake Decorator role listed as full-time in posting) Salary: Not listed

Work in the Deli Bakery Department decorating cakes, handling mixes and icings, and keeping displays looking great. Good fit if you like creative work, can stand for long periods, and want steady hours in a grocery store setting.

Employer: VCU Health System

Location: South Hill, VA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 6:00am–2:30pm or 10:30am–7:00pm + rotating weekends

Compensation Range: $15.30 – $22.95/hour (based on experience and qualifications)

Keep the hospital kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, cleaning food areas, and helping with basic food service tasks. This is a good option if you want daytime shifts, steady hospital work, and don’t mind a fast-paced, physical job.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: South Hill, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (plus 100% of your own tips, no tip sharing)

Classic front-of-house role where you greet guests, take orders, and deliver that “country hospitality” Cracker Barrel is known for. Weekly pay, same-day pay access, and benefits even for part-time make this appealing if you like talking with people and want flexible hours.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: South Hill, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy kitchen prepping, cooking, and plating comfort food. Cracker Barrel offers weekly pay, same-day pay access, and training from day one, so you can start even without prior restaurant experience.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.