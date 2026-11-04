🏥 South Hill, VA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles

South Hill’s hospital and clinics are pulling in travelers and specialists right now, with strong pay and steady 13-week contracts. If you’re open to travel or a move, this is a good time to look.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: South Hill, VA

Type: Travel / Internship , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts , 13-week contract

, , , Pay: $1,548 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)

This PTA travel role offers steady daytime hours and a clear 13-week timeline. Anders Group highlights day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and other traveler perks.

Employer: OneStaff Medical

OneStaff Medical Location: South Hill, VA

Type: Travel / Internship , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts , 13-week contract

, , , Pay: $2,600 per week

Day-shift echo tech contract with solid weekly pay and a set 13-week run. OneStaff offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, and 24/7 support while you’re on assignment.

Employer: Voyage Health

Voyage Health Location: South Hill, VA

Type: Travel / Contract , 5x8 day shifts , 13-week contract

, , Pay: $2,421 – $2,549 per week

Echo tech travelers with 2+ years of recent experience can earn strong weekly pay on this 13-week contract. Voyage focuses on high-paying travel roles and invites you to call 800-798-6035 for more details.

Employer: VCU Health – Community Memorial Hospital

Location: South Hill, VA

Type: Full-time, Faculty

Salary: $399,057 – $645,179 annually (based on experience, credentials, and rank)

Join VCU Health’s CMH as a trauma surgeon covering trauma, emergency general surgery, and surgical critical care. Role includes building an active surgical practice, caring for trauma and acute care patients, and collaborating across services and committees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.