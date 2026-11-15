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🐶 Playful Young Pups Ready for Adoption in South Haven
Looking for a sweet new best friend? These adoptable puppies in South Haven, MI are hoping for loving homes and a fresh start.
All three are at Al-Van Humane Society and share the same adoption fee of $250. Call (269) 637-5062 with questions or to set up a visit.
Ehffie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society
- Location: South Haven, MI
- Phone: (269) 637-5062
Ehffie is a young black-and-white mixed breed pup who’s ready to grow up with a family of her own. As a baby, she’ll need patient training, playtime, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Ehffie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sunflower
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society
- Location: South Haven, MI
- Phone: (269) 637-5062
Sunflower is a black-and-white baby mixed breed who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, caring home to blossom in. She’ll benefit from basic training and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Sunflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zaidah
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society
- Location: South Haven, MI
- Phone: (269) 637-5062
Zaidah is another adorable black-and-white baby mixed breed pup. She’s at the perfect age to learn good habits and bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Zaidah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re ready to add a puppy to your life, please reach out to Al-Van Humane Society at (269) 637-5062 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing this post can also help these little ones find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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