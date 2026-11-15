Looking for a sweet new best friend? These adoptable puppies in South Haven, MI are hoping for loving homes and a fresh start.

All three are at Al-Van Humane Society and share the same adoption fee of $250. Call (269) 637-5062 with questions or to set up a visit.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society

Location: South Haven, MI

South Haven, MI Phone: (269) 637-5062

Ehffie is a young black-and-white mixed breed pup who’s ready to grow up with a family of her own. As a baby, she’ll need patient training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Ehffie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society

Location: South Haven, MI

South Haven, MI Phone: (269) 637-5062

Sunflower is a black-and-white baby mixed breed who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, caring home to blossom in. She’ll benefit from basic training and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Sunflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society

Location: South Haven, MI

South Haven, MI Phone: (269) 637-5062

Zaidah is another adorable black-and-white baby mixed breed pup. She’s at the perfect age to learn good habits and bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Zaidah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re ready to add a puppy to your life, please reach out to Al-Van Humane Society at (269) 637-5062 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing this post can also help these little ones find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.