The 2025 Huron Street Reconstruction Project in South Haven has received the American Public Works Association Southwest Michigan Branch Public Works Project of the Year Award for a transportation project under $1 million. The work used a full reconstruction plan to improve the road surface, drainage, utilities, accessibility, and streetscape in one coordinated project, and was completed for $916,419.97, only $254.82 over the original contract amount despite scope changes and unexpected field issues.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of South Haven