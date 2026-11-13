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South Haven
Huron Street project wins regional public works award
10 days ago
The 2025 Huron Street Reconstruction Project in South Haven has received the American Public Works Association Southwest Michigan Branch Public Works Project of the Year Award for a transportation project under $1 million. The work used a full reconstruction plan to improve the road surface, drainage, utilities, accessibility, and streetscape in one coordinated project, and was completed for $916,419.97, only $254.82 over the original contract amount despite scope changes and unexpected field issues.
This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of South Haven
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