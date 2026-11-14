📢 New indoor play cafe opens for South Haven families

A new family-focused business, The Haven Play Cafe, has officially opened in South Haven, MI, and was welcomed by the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on November 13, 2026.

Owned by local couple Kelly and Kyle Schriner, The Haven is designed as a warm indoor space where infants, toddlers, and young children can play, explore, and learn, while parents, grandparents, and caregivers relax with a cup of coffee or tea and connect with other adults.

The play area offers developmentally appropriate activities for young kids and aims to be welcoming to children of all abilities. It’s also a spot for birthday celebrations, meetups, and making memories with family and friends.

The South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce office is at 606 Phillips Street, South Haven, MI 49090 and can be reached at 269-637-5171 for general Chamber information.