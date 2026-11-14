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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in South Haven
South Haven has some very special dogs waiting for their forever families at Al-Van Humane Society. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your home, take a look at these sweet faces.
Grilled Cheese
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society
- Phone: (269) 637-5062
Grilled Cheese is a young, medium mixed-breed pup with a cute black-and-white coat. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Grilled Cheese and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tomato Soup
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White and black
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society
- Phone: (269) 637-5062
Tomato Soup is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix with a striking white-and-black coat. He’s still a baby, so he’ll thrive with patient training, structure, and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Tomato Soup and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ryker
- Breed: Rottweiler / Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society
- Phone: (269) 637-5062
Ryker is a handsome adult mix of Rottweiler and Golden Retriever. He’s past the puppy stage and may be a good match for someone looking for a more settled companion.
👉 Meet Ryker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs tugs at your heart, please call Al-Van Humane Society at (269) 637-5062 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.