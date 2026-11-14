South Haven has some very special dogs waiting for their forever families at Al-Van Humane Society. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your home, take a look at these sweet faces.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society

Phone: (269) 637-5062

Grilled Cheese is a young, medium mixed-breed pup with a cute black-and-white coat. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Grilled Cheese and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White and black

White and black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society

Phone: (269) 637-5062

Tomato Soup is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix with a striking white-and-black coat. He’s still a baby, so he’ll thrive with patient training, structure, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Tomato Soup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler / Golden Retriever mix

Rottweiler / Golden Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society

Phone: (269) 637-5062

Ryker is a handsome adult mix of Rottweiler and Golden Retriever. He’s past the puppy stage and may be a good match for someone looking for a more settled companion.

👉 Meet Ryker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs tugs at your heart, please call Al-Van Humane Society at (269) 637-5062 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.