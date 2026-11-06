🐱 Sweet South Haven Cats Ready for Adoption at Al-Van

South Haven has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at Al-Van Humane Society. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society

Phone: (269) 637-5062

Equinox is a tiny orange-and-white sweetheart looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for. Kittens do best with plenty of playtime and gentle handling.

👉 Meet Equinox and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society

Phone: (269) 637-5062

Solstice is a young orange-and-white boy who’s ready to start life with his new family. Like all kittens, he’ll need toys, scratching posts, and patient guidance as he learns the rules of the house.

👉 Meet Solstice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society

Phone: (269) 637-5062

Jora is a young orange-and-white girl who would love a cozy bed, regular meals, and a family to call her own. Ask the shelter about how she does with other pets and kids.

👉 Meet Jora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society

Phone: (269) 637-5062

Marigold is another adorable orange-and-white kitten hoping for a forever home. She’ll need regular vet care, good food, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet Marigold and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society

Phone: (269) 637-5062

Flurry is a gray-and-white kitten with a soft coat and a big future ahead of him. He’ll thrive in a home that can give him playtime, training, and gentle socialization.

👉 Meet Flurry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $10

Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society

Phone: (269) 637-5062

Midge is a beautiful brown tabby adult cat, and her low $10 adoption fee makes her an especially great choice if you’re ready for a more settled companion. Adult cats often adjust well and are past the wild kitten stage.

👉 Meet Midge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these South Haven cats has caught your eye, please reach out to Al-Van Humane Society at (269) 637-5062 or visit their website to start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.