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🐱 Sweet South Haven Cats Ready for Adoption at Al-Van
South Haven has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at Al-Van Humane Society. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties would love to meet you.
Equinox
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red & White
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society
- Phone: (269) 637-5062
Equinox is a tiny orange-and-white sweetheart looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for. Kittens do best with plenty of playtime and gentle handling.
👉 Meet Equinox and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Solstice
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red & White
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society
- Phone: (269) 637-5062
Solstice is a young orange-and-white boy who’s ready to start life with his new family. Like all kittens, he’ll need toys, scratching posts, and patient guidance as he learns the rules of the house.
👉 Meet Solstice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jora
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red & White
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society
- Phone: (269) 637-5062
Jora is a young orange-and-white girl who would love a cozy bed, regular meals, and a family to call her own. Ask the shelter about how she does with other pets and kids.
👉 Meet Jora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marigold
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red & White
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society
- Phone: (269) 637-5062
Marigold is another adorable orange-and-white kitten hoping for a forever home. She’ll need regular vet care, good food, and lots of love as she grows.
👉 Meet Marigold and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flurry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue & White
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society
- Phone: (269) 637-5062
Flurry is a gray-and-white kitten with a soft coat and a big future ahead of him. He’ll thrive in a home that can give him playtime, training, and gentle socialization.
👉 Meet Flurry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Midge
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $10
- Shelter: Al-Van Humane Society
- Phone: (269) 637-5062
Midge is a beautiful brown tabby adult cat, and her low $10 adoption fee makes her an especially great choice if you’re ready for a more settled companion. Adult cats often adjust well and are past the wild kitten stage.
👉 Meet Midge and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these South Haven cats has caught your eye, please reach out to Al-Van Humane Society at (269) 637-5062 or visit their website to start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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