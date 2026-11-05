🛒 South Haven Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

South Haven has some solid front-line roles right now, from big-box retail to a niche call center. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: South Haven, MI (201 73rd St)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000 – $100,000/year + performance bonuses

Lead the Auto Care Center team, drive sales, and keep the shop running smoothly. You’ll supervise techs, manage inventory and pricing, and make sure customers get fast, safe service. Strong fit if you have 2+ years in automotive/service and 1+ year of supervisor experience.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1540

Walmart Supercenter #1540 Location: South Haven, MI (201 73rd St)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16 – $29/hour + incentives and possible premiums

Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing

Help customers in the Vision Center with prescriptions, frame choices, and eyewear orders. Good for someone who likes customer service in a quieter, specialty area and wants benefits and paid education (Live Better U) even as a part-timer.

Employer: Confidential Services, Inc.

Location: South Haven, MI 49090 (on-site only)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour, 40+ hours/week

Handle phone interviews and data checks that support nuclear facility background investigations. This is detailed, confidential work with steady weekday hours plus mandatory overtime/Saturdays in busy times, full benefits, and chances for bonuses and advancement.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.