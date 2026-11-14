South Gate has some solid front-line and supervisor roles right now, especially if you like working with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: South Gate, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.40 – $18.90 per hour

Lead a section of the store, open/close, and supervise retail associates while keeping the sales floor safe, clean, and easy to shop. Good fit if you have customer service experience, can work evenings/weekends, and want a path into bigger retail leadership roles.

Employer: DZ Laundry

Location: South Gate, CA

Type: Full-time (36–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $21.50 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, PTO, pay raises, growth opportunities

Help run a new, family-owned laundromat location—support attendants, handle customer issues, and keep the store clean and stocked. Great for someone dependable with some leadership or keyholder experience who wants steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Petco

Location: South Gate, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour (range depends on experience and location rules)

(range depends on experience and location rules) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, Petco discounts

Provide full-service grooming—baths, haircuts, nail trims, and more—while keeping pets safe and pet parents happy. Ideal if you have grooming training/experience, love animals, and want a busy, hands-on job with clear growth paths in the salon.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—South Gate retail and service jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.