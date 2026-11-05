💰 South Gate CDBG grants: who can apply and what you must send

💰 South Gate CDBG Grant Applications Due Dec 11, 2026

The City of South Gate is taking applications for Fiscal Year 2027–2028 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.

Before you apply, every agency must read HUD’s handbook “Playing by the Rules: A Handbook for CDBG Subrecipients on Administrative Systems,” with special focus on chapters 2 and 5 (link provided in the notice).

All applicants must turn in:

A completed Submittal Checklist ( 1 original, signed ), marking an “X” next to each item you’ve included

( ), marking an next to each item you’ve included The City’s CDBG RFP application (1 original, signed, plus 3 copies) with your agency name and project title

Non-governmental agencies must also include:

1 copy of the most recent audited financial statement

of the most recent Most current signed Federal Form 990 (no older than FY25/CY25 )

(no older than ) Most current signed State Form 199 (no older than FY25/CY25 )

(no older than ) Federal and State tax exemption letters or nonprofit certification (for example, IRS 501(c)(3) letter)

or nonprofit certification (for example, letter) A Board Member list with each member’s name, phone, address, occupation/affiliation, and principal officers identified

with each member’s name, phone, address, occupation/affiliation, and principal officers identified Certificates of General Liability and Property Damage and Worker’s Compensation Insurance

The application packet must include a Signature and Certification page signed and dated by an authorized representative.

Applications will be accepted starting November 10, 2026 and must be received by December 11, 2026, 5:00 p.m. Only mailed applications are allowed, sent to:

Attn: City Clerk’s Office – CDBG Program, 8650 California Ave., South Gate, CA 90280.