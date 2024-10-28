Open in App
    ASK IRA: Is it about time that the Heat re-establish homecourt respect?

    By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Q:  Ira, last season the reason the Heat were in the play-in was because they were a poor home team going 22-19.  Hopefully Wednesday night wasn’t the start of more of the same. – Joel, Fort Lauderdale.

    A: So, yes, Monday against the visiting Pistons therefore is must win. OK, perhaps that’s a bit much. But there has to be a greater sense of urgency at Kaseya Center. Perhaps it was the extended halftime in the opener for the Pat Riley ceremony that threw the Heat off. (To that end, the team has not requested extra time for Monday night’s halftime for the in-arena portion of Dwyane Wade’s statue commemoration.) But it was ugly at home last season and even uglier at home in the playoffs against the Celtics. The Heat face a brutal upcoming stretch of a Saturday game in Mexico City against the Wizards, a home game against the Kings, and then an immediate turnaround to nearly two full weeks on the road. That makes Monday significant, as well as Wednesday at home against the Knicks and then that home game against Sacramento.

    Q: Win the games you are supposed to win, play in the games you are supposed to play, and this shouldn’t be a problem for Jimmy Butler and the Heat. – Douglas.

    A: With Saturday an indication that again will be the path of least resistance for the Heat, to win the games that are winnable, with the next step being to compete more against the elite, with Wednesday night against the Knicks to be a test in that regard. As for Jimmy Butler, I expect a desire to play in them all, in light of this potentially standing as a contract year. While that might not be fully realistic, it nonetheless futures to be the goal at the outset.

    Q: Now that Dwyane Wade has his statue, who is next? – Alan.

    A: I would not expect anyone for a while, especially considering the Heat opted to make the Pat Riley honor the naming of the court, rather than a statue of his own. Now that the bar has been set with what Dwyane Wade accomplished with the franchise, it is not as if there is another member of the Heat’s lineage with anything close to such a resume. Basically, the next Heat statue likely is a player who has yet to don a Heat uniform, with all due respect to the ongoing work of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

