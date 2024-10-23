Free and fabulous: Fort Lauderdale’s Day of the Dead celebration still reigns

Fort Lauderdale’s eye-popping Day of the Dead celebration will return on Saturday, Nov. 2, filling downtown’s Esplanade Park and Riverwalk with the costumed, family-friendly merriment, parading puppets, marching mariachis and freestyling Frida Kahlos that have made it a seasonal South Florida must-do for 15 years.

The event is still coming back from destructive 2023 floods that claimed many of organizer Jim Hammond’s most popular puppets — and the road to recovery was again, incomprehensibly, detoured by damaging high water in his studio this past June.

But the indefatigable showman says that while he has still been unable to rebuild some of his crowd-pleasing puppets, this edition of Florida Day of the Dead will be the same free and fabulous event that has made lists of the best Día de Los Muertos celebrations in the country by the Travel Channel , USA Today and other publications.

Hammond calls it a triumph of community that extends from the logistical and moral support of people like Riverwalk president/CEO Genia Duncan Ellis and Jarred John of Damn Good Hospitality, which hosts the DOTD after-party outside Revolution Live and Backyard, but also to random angels.

“We’ve had total strangers send us Home Depot gift cards, even now, for the rebuild. That sort of thing gives you faith in humanity,” Hammond says.

The historic 2023 floods destroyed many of the papier-mâché puppets, some rising 18 feet tall, that made Fort Lauderdale’s Day of the Dead parade famous. In June, Hammond had just moved back in after repairs to his Edgewood studio as he watched 7 inches of water from a new flood pool around cardboard boxes stacked on the floor.

This latest inundation made the studio again unusable and also destroyed materials Hammond had been using to continue restoration work on salvaged puppets.

Hammond says he feels an obligation to explain why some fan-favorite puppets — which take six months to a year to build — are still missing. He’s definitely not looking for pity.

“I have friends who are puppeteers and artists in Asheville, in the arts district, who had mud up to the ceiling [after Hurricane Helene]. It does put things into perspective. We are very fortunate, very lucky,” he says. “I did not have 8 feet of water, but I did lose almost every puppet in my 40-year career. It’s a weird dynamic … and it’s OK to embrace that you’re frustrated or upset about that.”

The studio is in the back of a house that he and wife Shelly Bradshaw have owned since 2002. The two recent floods are the only times water has reached inside the structure in the past two decades.

Hammond, who is frequently on the road as a puppet master on the touring production of Disney’s Broadway musical “The Lion King,” is comfortable in his neighborhood as a place to live and work. He doesn’t want to move, but he’s concerned about the future.

“I don’t know what the long term is. There’s not a clear warehouse district in Fort Lauderdale, like FAT Village, that is available very inexpensively for artists,” he says.

IF YOU GO

The 15th annual Florida Day of the Dead festival and parade will return on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Esplanade Park, on the New River at 400 SW Second St,

From 3 to 7 p.m., the park will be ringed by Latin-themed food trucks, crafts booths and kids’ activities, with artists on hand for sugar-skull face painting. The Folklorico Stage will showcase dozens of performers offering indigenous and traditional folk dance and music from Mexico and across Latin America.

At 6:30 p.m. is the celebration’s iconic Skeleton Processional, a costumed stream of sombrero-topped skeletons, masked luchadores, mariachis, marigolds and Hammond’s iconic puppets. This mobile artwork is open to anyone who wants to jump in. The stroll will loop around the Riverwalk and end with the traditional street party in front of Revolution Live and Backyard, a family-friendly gathering of music, vendors and more food trucks from 5 to 11 p.m.

Admission to all DOTD events are free. For more information, visit Facebook.com/dayofthedeadflorida and Instagram.com/floridadayofthedead .

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Instagram @BenCrandell and Twitter @BenCrandell .