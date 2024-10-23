Open in App
    • South Florida Sun Sentinel

    ASK IRA: Does state of the Heat offer hope for a healthy start, season?

    By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJQ6l_0wIPVvy800
    Heat players gesture after a 3-point basket against the Orlando Magic during the first half at Kaseya Center on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 in Miami. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

    Q: Great.  We are right back where we were last season I see. – Johnny.

    A: Received several along these lines after the Heat revealed Tuesday that Josh Richardson would miss the start of the season with a heel inflammation. And, no, it is most definitely not a case of here we go again. That would be if Jimmy Butler was sidelined, or Tyler Herro or Terry Rozier, or any of the others who missed considerable time or the playoffs due to injury last season. This is a player who arguably slots in somewhere along the lines of 10th man, and with all due respect to Josh, can be replaced in that role, if need be, by Alec Burks. If the Heat exit the preseason with only a pair of ailing Joshes (Josh Christopher is dealing with a toe bruise) then they are way ahead of the curve compared to last season or recent seasons. Now we get to see how often they can keep it that way.

    Q: Ira, why is no one talking about the Heat second unit? It’s clearly one of the best second unit rosters around the league this year. That can be a huge advantage. – Jurgis.

    A: Because it ultimately comes down to the starting unit . More often than not, teams that stand at or near the top of the league in bench points often are some of the lesser teams in the league. The starters win games. The starters determine playoff seeding. You win with your starters. Yes, there is plenty to be said about how Jaime Jaquez Jr., Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith can support. But this still is mostly about Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier.

    Q: I don’t think people care as much about the raw number of games played by Jimmy Butler, but more so about how involved and where his effort level was in the games he did play.  If we get active/involved Jimmy for 65-70 games, everyone is happy. – Feiny.

    A: Then I get the impression (in the lack of a serious injury) you’ll be content this season, at least from the way it’s looking at the outset.

