    • South Florida Sun Sentinel

    Dolphins Deep Dive: Who has most impactful return from injury in local sports history? | VIDEO

    By Chris Perkins, David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

    1 days ago

    In this Dolphins Deep Dive video, the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss the most impactful returns from injury in South Florida sports history and how this may fare for Tua Tagovailoa’s return .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
