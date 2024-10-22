Finally back from shoulder surgery, Heat’s Josh Richardson now sidelined by heel ailment

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson warms up before his game against the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 in Miami. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

MIAMI — Just when Josh Richardson finally could shoulder the burden, the veteran Miami Heat guard now finds himself on uneven footing.

Having been held out the entire preseason as he recovered from last season’s shoulder surgery , Richardson was cleared just in time to now be sidelined by an inflamed left heel.

“Tweaked it, got some inflammation in it,” Richardson said after Tuesday’s practice at Kaseya Center, ahead of Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. season opener against the visiting Orlando Magic. “After not running for six months, getting back into it is going to be tough on the lower body, as well.

“So I came back, and it’s kind of like up and down. Now it’s down for the last few days, but hopefully get back up soon.”

Having signed a two-year deal at the NBA veteran minimum in the 2023 offseason to return to the team that selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft out of Tennessee, Richardson in June picked up his player option for this season, unable due to the shoulder surgery to again test the waters in free agency.

Now the waiting game continues, with offseason free-agent acquisition Alec Burks in place to pick up any minutes potentially available in the wing rotation.

“They said it’s just comfort level,” Richardson, 31, said, when asked about a potential return date. “So I’m just working trying to stack good days.”

Still, Richardson said he is heartened with the clearance for the shoulder.

“Maybe just a little range you got to work on to get out,” he said of residual discomfort, “but it’s pretty much close enough.”

The only other player on the Heat injury report is guard Josh Christopher, who continues to deal with a toe contusion, as he settles in with his two-way contact.

Timing element

Halftime for Wednesday night’s game will be extended by 10 minutes for the ceremony honoring the naming of the Kaseya Center court for Heat president Pat Riley.

“It’s just a really, really cool thing we’re all getting to be a part of,” coach Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday. “We get to make him uncomfortable for a night.

“He doesn’t really like all this attention. He’s pushed us in so many ways out of our comfort zones over the years, we get to flip the tables on him, shine the light on him, celebrate him. I can’t wait for that.”

From the start

Having missed 40 games last season, guard Tyler Herro did not mince words Tuesday about his goal for this season.

“Being healthy,” Herro said. “That’s my main goal for the season, just being healthy and being on the court for my teammates, coaches, the whole organization.

“I owe it to them to be on the court as much as possible. Unless I can’t walk or I can’t do something, I’m gonna be on the court.”

What Herro said he won’t be doing nearly as much, nor will teammates, is shooting as many midrange shots as previously, with the Heat’s increased focus only on shots at the rim or from the 3-point arc.

“Honestly,” Herro said, “I don’t remember the last person who shot a midrange shot in a practice or scrimmage or anything. We haven’t shot those all preseason or training camp.

“There’s been a lot of focus on getting to the rim, putting pressure on the paint, getting open threes, finding ways to create advantages for our attackers, our spacers, guys who can score.”

From the outset

Spoelstra hinted he would not shy from utilizing the three players under two-way contract — Christopher, Keshad Johnson and Dru Smith — early and often, if needed.

“We love our two-way contracts, with their upside, the ability to develop them, but also playable now,” he said. “That just gives us a lot of depth and versatility.”

Players under two-way contracts are limited to 50 games on the active roster over the 82-game regular season, but no more than a combined total of 90 such games as long as the standard roster is at 14 players, one below the NBA regular-season limit, as it is now.