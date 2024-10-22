Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • South Florida Sun Sentinel

    Finally back from shoulder surgery, Heat’s Josh Richardson now sidelined by heel ailment

    By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXxGT_0wHahsFn00
    Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson warms up before his game against the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 in Miami. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

    MIAMI — Just when Josh Richardson finally could shoulder the burden, the veteran Miami Heat guard now finds himself on uneven footing.

    Having been held out the entire preseason as he recovered from last season’s shoulder surgery , Richardson was cleared just in time to now be sidelined by an inflamed left heel.

    “Tweaked it, got some inflammation in it,” Richardson said after Tuesday’s practice at Kaseya Center, ahead of Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. season opener against the visiting Orlando Magic. “After not running for six months, getting back into it is going to be tough on the lower body, as well.

    “So I came back, and it’s kind of like up and down. Now it’s down for the last few days, but hopefully get back up soon.”

    Having signed a two-year deal at the NBA veteran minimum in the 2023 offseason to return to the team that selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft out of Tennessee, Richardson in June picked up his player option for this season, unable due to the shoulder surgery to again test the waters in free agency.

    Now the waiting game continues, with offseason free-agent acquisition Alec Burks in place to pick up any minutes potentially available in the wing rotation.

    “They said it’s just comfort level,” Richardson, 31, said, when asked about a potential return date. “So I’m just working trying to stack good days.”

    Still, Richardson said he is heartened with the clearance for the shoulder.

    Related Articles

    “Maybe just a little range you got to work on to get out,” he said of residual discomfort, “but it’s pretty much close enough.”

    The only other player on the Heat injury report is guard Josh Christopher, who continues to deal with a toe contusion, as he settles in with his two-way contact.

    Timing element

    Halftime for Wednesday night’s game will be extended by 10 minutes for the ceremony honoring the naming of the Kaseya Center court for Heat president Pat Riley.

    “It’s just a really, really cool thing we’re all getting to be a part of,” coach Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday. “We get to make him uncomfortable for a night.

    “He doesn’t really like all this attention. He’s pushed us in so many ways out of our comfort zones over the years, we get to flip the tables on him, shine the light on him, celebrate him. I can’t wait for that.”

    From the start

    Having missed 40 games last season, guard Tyler Herro did not mince words Tuesday about his goal for this season.

    “Being healthy,” Herro said. “That’s my main goal for the season, just being healthy and being on the court for my teammates, coaches, the whole organization.

    “I owe it to them to be on the court as much as possible. Unless I can’t walk or I can’t do something, I’m gonna be on the court.”

    What Herro said he won’t be doing nearly as much, nor will teammates, is shooting as many midrange shots as previously, with the Heat’s increased focus only on shots at the rim or from the 3-point arc.

    “Honestly,” Herro said, “I don’t remember the last person who shot a midrange shot in a practice or scrimmage or anything. We haven’t shot those all preseason or training camp.

    “There’s been a lot of focus on getting to the rim, putting pressure on the paint, getting open threes, finding ways to create advantages for our attackers, our spacers, guys who can score.”

    From the outset

    Spoelstra hinted he would not shy from utilizing the three players under two-way contract — Christopher, Keshad Johnson and Dru Smith — early and often, if needed.

    “We love our two-way contracts, with their upside, the ability to develop them, but also playable now,” he said. “That just gives us a lot of depth and versatility.”

    Players under two-way contracts are limited to 50 games on the active roster over the 82-game regular season, but no more than a combined total of 90 such games as long as the standard roster is at 14 players, one below the NBA regular-season limit, as it is now.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dave Hyde: Don’t sleep on Miami Heat even as basketball world zzzzzzzz ….
    South Florida Sun Sentinel 1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today57 minutes ago
    Dave Hyde: A defiant Tua Tagovailoa returns to this Miami Dolphins season
    South Florida Sun Sentinel 2 days ago
    Stephen A. Smith is hoping to get married and have a wife one day even though he is currently happy with his single life!
    playersbio.com8 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA3 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Dolphins’ Tua sharp in return to practice, brings needed boost to team’s morale — with Tyreek Hill particularly thrilled
    South Florida Sun Sentinel 1 day ago
    Lionel Messi debuts first-ever superhero toy — here’s how to get your hands on Captain Messi
    South Florida Sun Sentinel 1 day ago
    ASK IRA: Does state of the Heat offer hope for a healthy start, season?
    South Florida Sun Sentinel 1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Winderman’s view: An opening night to forget for the Heat, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo
    South Florida Sun Sentinel 17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy