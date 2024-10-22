Dolphins Deep Dive: Did Miami overcorrect in loss to Colts? Where did the targets go for receivers? | VIDEO

In this Dolphins Deep Dive video, the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss the lack of a passing game in Miami’s ugly loss to the Indianapolis Colts and answer viewer questions concerning the offense with Tua Tagovailoa back .

For more stories,Subscribe to South Florida Sun Sentinel. ©2024 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.