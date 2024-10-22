Open in App
    Dolphins Deep Dive: Did Miami overcorrect in loss to Colts? Where did the targets go for receivers? | VIDEO

    By Chris Perkins, David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    In this Dolphins Deep Dive video, the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss the lack of a passing game in Miami’s ugly loss to the Indianapolis Colts and answer viewer questions concerning the offense with Tua Tagovailoa back .

