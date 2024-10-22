Open in App
    ASK IRA: Is Heat season-opening roster more about the best fit than the most talent?

    By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Q: Did having three two-way players change the thinking on needing a 15th man on the roster? Nassir Little was waived, as elsewhere were Jarrett Culver and Lonnie Walker IV. Meanwhile the Heat have Alec Burks on the roster and Tony Snell in Sioux Falls. With 17 players and only five on the court at a time, the Heat have 12 players waiting for minutes. Realistically the 18th player might get disgruntled due to lack of playing time. – Leonard, Charlotte, N.C.

    A: This wasn’t a matter solely of the Heat’s thinking , but most of the league, which is why so many teams are also under the NBA limit of 15 players under standard contract. With two-way players capable of appearing in 90 games combined while a team is at 14 under standard contract, it would take the most compelling of reasons to carry a 15th at this stage, unless you are below the luxury tax – which. assuredly, the Heat are not. Josh Christopher, Keshad Johnson and Dru Smith, on their two-way contracts, offer the desired mix of development and readiness. And, as you note, it’s not as if Nassir Little, Jarrett Culver or Lonnie Walker IV were going to jump into a rotation where even Alec Burks, Josh Richardson, Pelle Larsson and Thomas Bryant aren’t assured minutes (or even first-round pick Kel’el Ware). Known veterans on the waiver wire are like backup quarterbacks, they look sexy from afar until you come to appreciate why they are in their situations.

    Q: Happy to see Cole Swider and Alondes Williams sign with the Pistons (but I would have been happier to see them stick with the Heat). – Andrew.

    A: And it says something about the two-way players who were with the Heat last season again being in the NBA on opening night, with Cole Swider and Alondes Williams on two-way deals with Detroit and Jamal Cain on a two-way deal with the Heat. I still think Cole’s shooting could have been of benefit for the Heat, particularly in games missed by Duncan Robinson, and felt even in summer league that Alondoes Williams deserved another Heat go-round. But there also is something to be said about developing the youth of Keshad Johnson on a two-way deal or of rewarding Josh Christopher for his summer-league play and Heat perseverance that went back to last spring.

    Q: Last year, right before the season, Pat Riley said Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo need to score a few more points per game. He basically said the same this year. Bam, Herro and Jimmy Butler have to play better. How will that happen?  Can Bam be an alpha-type player with Jimmy around? – Stuart, Miami.

    A: I don’t believe you can force Bam Adebayo to be something he is not, which is an eyes-on the rim, score-first factor. But I do believe that Tyler Herro has that in him. Mostly, I think the needed added scoring should – and needs to – come from Terry Rozier, who finally appears to have his Heat footing. The Heat dealt away a potential unprotected first-round pick to the Hornets for Terry. A payoff is now required.

