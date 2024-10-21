Hurricanes alumni enjoying Miami’s undefeated run, mentoring current players

CORAL GABLES — The TV cameras have been gravitating toward a prominent Miami alumnus on the sidelines the past several weeks.

Dressed in the same white UM shirt with green and orange stripes, Michael Irvin has been spotted helping Miami players to their feet or watching the game splayed out on the ground due to stress.

The fact that Irvin and other former Hurricanes greats are there is a testament to No. 6 UM’s success this season.

“I actually talked to Reggie Wayne (before the Louisville game); Lamar Thomas is always around, and everybody loves Mike,” wide receiver Xavier Restrepo said. “I always talk to those guys, and those guys are all saying they wish they could be in our shoes on the team that we have. That really means a lot, coming from those guys that have done so much in the game of football.”

Numerous alumni have been celebrating Miami’s success on social media, often posting emojis similar to quarterback Cam Ward’s signature celebration. Coach Mario Cristobal, an alumnus and two-time champion as a player at UM, said alumni are feeling positive about where the program is now.

“That’s another reason so many guys came here for so many years was because of that, that type of mentorship is invaluable,” Cristobal said. “Imagine getting mentored by Hall of Famers that have done it at the highest level, to the best of what most anyone can remember. And it comes from the right place; it comes from the heart.

“I think it’s also an indication of how much the University of Miami means to the guys that went here, and that they’re feeling very positive about the direction of the program and they want to be present and involved.”

Brown expected back later

The Hurricanes have been without starting cornerback Damari Brown due to an undisclosed injury he suffered in Week 1 against Florida, but Cristobal said they do expect the sophomore corner to return before the end of the regular season.

“It’ll be sometime during the regular season towards the back end,” Cristobal said Monday. “I think the last couple of games is realistic.”

Brown would be a key addition to a secondary that has struggled lately, giving up 342 passing yards to Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough on Saturday.

That guy’s a really good player now,” Cristobal said. “That’s a 6-foot-1-plus corner, 200 pounds, that runs like the wind and is physical. He’s chomping at the bit to get back out there. It’s awesome to see the way he attacks his rehab and the way he stays engaged and continues to just learn and get better.”

Cam Ward, Sam Brown Jr. earn weekly honors

Two Hurricanes earned weekly awards from the ACC for their performances against Louisville.

Quarterback Cam Ward was named the conference quarterback of the week for the fifth time this season after throwing for 319 yards and tossing four touchdowns.

Wide receiver Sam Brown Jr. was named the ACC Wide Receiver of the Week after he had a breakout game. He had three catches for 125 yards and a touchdown.