Dolphins’ De’Von Achane wears guardian cap in return from concussion; Jevon Holland, Emmanuel Ogbah miss Colts game

INDIANAPOLIS — After suffering his first concussion in his NFL career, Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane returned in Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts wearing a guardian cap.

Achane is the first Dolphins player to wear the protective headgear, which became an option for NFL players this season.

Guardian caps create an extra soft-shelled layer of padding over the traditional football helmet. They can absorb at least 10 percent of the force of a hit, according to NFL research .

Achane did not miss a game recovering from the concussion suffered in the Oct. 6 win over the New England Patriots since the Dolphins were on their bye week last weekend. Achane was cleared through concussion protocol Friday.

The decision to wear the added protection for Achane was inspired by his mother.

“After (the concussion) happened, I went in the locker room, talked to my mom, and mom said she wanted me to wear it,” Achane said Sunday after the game in Indianapolis. “I didn’t want to go back and forth with mom.

He started Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium and was immediately given the first handoff while wearing the guardian cap. After the first series, he was seen working with equipment staff to make adjustments on it and continued to wear the added protection throughout on Sunday. He found more comfort with it as the game progressed and finished by leading the Dolphins rushing attack with 15 carries for 77 yards.

“I feel like it’s really useful,” Achane added on the guardian cap. “It felt comfortable, and so I didn’t have a problem wearing it if it’s for my safety and it helps.”

As Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed his minimum four-game absence on injured reserve recovering from his concussion sustained Sept. 12 against the Buffalo Bills, a major talking point is whether he also wears the guardian cap upon his return.

“Everybody has their own choices,” Achane said. “If he wants to wear it, he can wear it. If he doesn’t, he doesn’t.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, postgame, said he was supportive of Achane wearing the added protection and would also support Tagovailoa.

Holland, Ogbah out

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland and edge defender Emmanuel Ogbah missed Sunday’s game .

Holland was expected, as he entered Sunday doubtful with his ailing hand, but Ogbah was questionable with his bicep injury. Both were announced as inactive 90 minutes before kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium .

“Those are two great players,” Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler said after the game. “It’s tough not having them out there.”

McDaniel called Ogbah “day to day” when he addressed the team’s injuries Friday at team facilities.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable saying he will or won’t,” McDaniel said.

Ogbah appeared to come out of the Oct. 6 win against the Patriots without issue, but he then missed two practices surrounding the bye week. In Miami’s week of practice leading up to the Colts game, both Ogbah and Holland went through limited sessions Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Holland kept his hand, which was broken late in the win over the Patriots, in protective wrapping through practices but he would limit how much he would use the hand in drills.

Without Holland but with veteran Jordan Poyer returning after missing one game with a shin injury, Poyer started alongside Marcus Maye at safety. Poyer led Miami with eight tackles and nearly had an interception. Maye made five tackles.

Ogbah’s absence created a glaring hole for a Dolphins outside linebacker unit that already has Jaelan Phillips out for the season and is yet to see a return from Bradley Chubb or Cameron Goode, as they remain on the physically-unable-to-perform list, recovering from knee injuries sustained at the end of last season.

Rookie Chop Robinson made his first NFL start and largely played opposite Tyus Bowser on the edge for Miami in Indianapolis, while the team also rotated in Quinton Bell and rookie Mohamed Kamara, the fifth-round selection who was active for an NFL regular-season game for the first time.

Robinson and Bowser each had two tackles. Bell and Kamara had an assisted tackle apiece, and Kamara put a hit on Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

After wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (hamstring/personal), tackle Austin Jackson (back) and linebacker David Long Jr. (knee) all entered questionable, all were active Sunday. Beckham didn’t have a catch on two targets, while Long made four tackles.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson was questionable with his rib injury, and he was inactive after the Dolphins signed Tim Boyle to their active roster from their practice squad Saturday . Thompson was still available as an emergency third quarterback and was a Boyle injury away from possibly going in after Boyle entered for Tyler “Snoop” Huntley following his shoulder ailment.

Other Dolphins inactives Sunday were running back Jeff Wilson Jr., cornerback Ethan Bonner, linebacker Channing Tindall and offensive lineman Andrew Meyer.

In Sunday’s game, cornerback Storm Duck left with an ankle injury and wide receiver/returner Braxton Berrios exited with a knee ailment.

For the Colts, they had their trio of questionable wide receivers active: Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and Alec Pierce. They were without elite running back Jonathan Taylor after he was already ruled out Friday with an ankle injury.

Indianapolis was also without linebacker E.J. Speed, who was downgraded from questionable to doubtful Saturday with his knee ailment. The team also lost another starting linebacker, Jaylon Carlies, to a calf injury Sunday.

All kinds of firsts

When Huntley found tight end Jonnu Smith for a touchdown in the first quarter, it was a number of Dolphins firsts.

For one, it was the franchise’s all-time first touchdown scored by an FIU alum, in Smith.

It was the first touchdown the Dolphins have had scored by a tight end since the final game of the 2022 season, the playoff loss to the Bills in January 2023. Since Mike Gesicki scored in that game, no Dolphins tight end had reached the end zone in the 2023 season nor the first five games of 2024.

Huntley also tossed his first touchdown with the Dolphins, which marked the first passing touchdown for the team since Tagovailoa threw one in the Sept. 12 Week 2 loss to the Bills, when Tagovailoa left with a concussion.