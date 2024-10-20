Plans advance for 2,360 new residences and lots more for massive ‘Mainstreet’ in Coconut Creek

Coconut Creek is anticipating building 2,360 new residences as part of its long-anticipated Mainstreet development, but first Broward County government will have its say about it.

County commissioners are expected to sign off on a plat application Tuesday, one of the required steps before shovels go into the ground. The new homes would be built on former farmland where tomatoes once grew aplenty.

The homes will be part of a greater campus with shops and parks.

“It’s been almost 20 years in the making,” said Coconut Creek Mayor Sandra Welch of the future Mainstreet. She said it will be the first community of brand-new homes that has been built in the city since the last townhomes were built in 2015.

Welch said construction could begin in late 2025, but will take several years for completion.

Sentimentalists who worry about the loss of farmland can be assured “not every inch of it is being built,” Welch said, since there will be open space, greenways and parks.

“There will be a feeling of not being crowded. It will look open, and built small, and the height will be in the interior of the project,” she said.

Agreed Commissioner Joshua Rydell: “It’s a walkable project, it’s going to be extraordinarily pedestrian-friendly.”

The area is on the west side of Lyons Road, between Wiles Road and Sample Road.

The developer team is 13th Floor Acquisitions LLC, Rosemurgy Properties LLC, Schmier Property Group Inc., and Giles Capital Group LLC, which are dividing up the project. One group is concentrating on the for-sale product, two are building the rentals, and another doing commercial. The closing date for the land has not happened yet, Scott Backman, attorney for the developers, said Friday.

Rydell said the residential component will be a mix of townhomes and villas, and “mid-rise” of rental apartments and condos. They will be varying heights, including two story townhomes and villas, and the tallest will be an eight-story apartment complex.

The plat application proposes a total of 2,360 units, including 540 townhouse units, all three-bedroom or more, and 1,820 mid-rise units of apartments and condos, which are all two-bedroom or greater. With an influx of new housing, it’s expected that there would be about 300 more students attending area schools.

In addition to the residences, the plans call for turning farmland into commercial space, and governmental use being dubbed “city green.”

Amenities for residents are expected to include a clubhouse and pool, and the government use could include space for “ideally concert venues and things like that,” Rydell said, but the commission has made no decision yet.

The commercial space is envisioned to include specialty grocers and shops.

Rydell said he’s excited about the inevitable. “It’s a community-minded premier product.”

The land was once farmland owned by Eva and Joseph Johns.

Their son, Earl Johns , a Broward County pioneer, held on to his family farm even though developers repeatedly tried to buy. In 2009, Johns died at 90, and his heirs agreed to sell the land for Coconut Creek’s Mainstreet. In a 2018 interview, Johns’ daughter said it was most recently leased to a farmer to grow tomatoes.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com . Follow on X, formerly Twitter, @LisaHuriash