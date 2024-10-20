ASK IRA: Would asking 75 games from Jimmy Butler be a case of the Heat asking too much?

Q: Ira, you wrote Pat Riley said 75 games is his goal for his star players. I have no problem with that for Tyler Herro or Bam Adebayo. They’re young. Maybe not even for Terry Rozier, considering his limited playoff time. But do you really want Jimmy Butler playing 75 games and then being exhausted before Playoff Jimmy time? – Alex.

A: That number also caught my attention. While I can appreciate the desire to have Jimmy Butler on the court far more often than last season’s 60 games, there also has to be somewhat of a concession to his age. At 35, I’m not sure you want or need to be burning out Jimmy during regular-season back-to-backs. Plus, as you note, the goal all along with Jimmy in his 30s is to try to have him at his best for the postseason, where he just might have been headed if not for his knee injury in last season’s play-in opener. I would be fine with Jimmy missing up to 15 games. That still would put him at 67. More would be preferable, but not necessarily essential. And keep in mind, this also is not all Jimmy’s decision. At some point, Erik Spoelstra also has to consider what is best for his team. If you need Jimmy Butler to be able to beat the Nets or Wizards, then your concerns far exceed Jimmy Butler’s availability.

Q: Some sportsbooks have Jaime Jaquez Jr at 10-1 odds to win Sixth Man of the Year. Do you believe he will be involved in enough offensive plays in order to generate the stats necessary to win that award? – Jason, Deerfield Beach.

A: He well could be, as the anchor of the second unit. But awards generally go to players on elite teams, at the top of the standings. I’m not sure there will be enough focus on the Heat this season to necessarily capture the attention of the media electorate.

Q: Would the Heat send Kel’el Ware to Sioux Falls? That would be quite a slap for a No. 15 pick. – Eddie.

A: The Heat will do what is in the best interest of the 7-footer out of Indiana. And if a lack of playing time becomes a reality with the Heat, then, yes, there could be some action in the G League. But that does not mean it would in any way be punitive. It would be done in the name of development. There also would be an element of familiarity for Kel’el, with many of his Heat summer-league teammates expected to suit up for the Skyforce.