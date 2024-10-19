Open in App
    • South Florida Sun Sentinel

    ASK IRA: Is there still time for Josh Richardson to find a Heat role?

    By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

    2 days ago
    Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson drives against the Sacramento Kings during the first half at Kaseya Center on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 in Miami. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

    Q: Ira, with Josh Richardson missing the entire preseason, does he still fit? – Lance.

    A: Yes, but only to a degree, which likely would have been the case regardless of this missed time recovering from last season’s shoulder surgery. With the Heat expected to go with a starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier, the expectation is the next three wings off the bench will be Jaime Jaquez Jr., Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith. Factor in at least one additional big man in the rotation, and Richardson basically would be battling Alec Burks and possibly Pelle Larsson for a 10th-man role. Considering Josh often has played his best Heat ball over the second halves of seasons, his time eventually could come – but likely not a lot of it.

    Q: Now, can they play watchable basketball and not pray for or expect a Cinderella run come playoff time? –Danny.

    A: When it comes to watchable basketball, it certainly appears to be trending in that direction , with the preseason emphasis on pace and 3-point space. Of course,  there also is no guarantee it will translate to the regular season. As for seeding, that could be a battle, based on the depth of talent at the top of the conference. A top-six seed and avoiding the play-in hardly is a guarantee.

    Q: This is a deep Heat team. We gonna make a lot of noise this season. Get ready.  – Jurgis.

    A: Believe me, after a week of training camp and two weeks of preseason, we’re all ready. But while depth can get you through the dog days of the season, talent ultimately trumps all. So questions remain about this Heat starting lineup versus what the Celtics returned and how the Knicks and 76ers upgraded.

