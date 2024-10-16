ASK IRA: Will Heat playing time purely be a Jimmy Butler decision this season?

Q: The 76ers have said no back-to-backs with Joel Embiid. Will the Heat do the same with Jimmy Butler? – Steve.

A: The difference is that Joel Embiid already is locked into a long-term contract, so it’s not as if he has to go out there and prove his value toward an impending negotiation. Jimmy Butler, by contrast, remains extension eligible and could be a free agent next summer, so it seemingly would make sense for him to want to show that even at 35 he can remain and be an everyday player. In that regard, the decision might be more in Jimmy’s hands than that of his team.

Q: San Antonio is the perfect example of playing for the lottery when you are not contending. Gregg Popovich is no fool. – Brian.

A: Yes, if your luck is such that you are sure that your tanking is going to result in the lottery combinations that result in David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Victor Wembanyama, then go for it. But outside of the lottery luck of the Spurs and the Magic, that just does not happen, with even some of that previous success now mitigated by the new lottery rules. And this Heat team, and this moment, simply is not bad enough to get to lottery depths in an Eastern Conference where it basically will be difficult not to make the playoffs, as Washington, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Detroit and Toronto, among others, stand amid resets. So, yes, marvel at Wembayama and the Spurs and their possibilities like in Tuesday night’s exhibition at Kaseya Center, but also consider all the pain realized to get into position to land Victor.

Q: Ira, are you sure that the Heat want to let Isaiah Stevens get away? You wrote about Dru Smith , but Stevens has greater upside. – Matt.

A: You are correct that even under his Exhibit 10 contract and direct path to the Heat’s G League affiliate that Isaiah Stevens will be available to any NBA team once he is waived (likely by Saturday) by the Heat. But this also is a time of year when teams have greater concerns about maximizing their own rosters, than necessarily adding outsiders to their developmental programs. The Heat in recent years, and even dating back to Tyler Johnson and before, have shown a willingness to circle back to a player cut in camp if such a player makes noteworthy and noticeable impactful strides in the G League. As Erik Spoelstra often says, the Heat view such camp cuts more as organizational transitions than partings.