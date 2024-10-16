Halloween 2024: Scare up some fun at haunted houses, bar crawls & block parties in South Florida

Charli Tate walks the graveyard area during setup of the Catskill Haunts attraction in Loxahatchee. The haunted attraction is preparing to reopen this weekend after cleaning up damage from Hurricane Milton. Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

“It’s Halloween. Everyone’s entitled to one good scare.”

The oft-quoted line from the 1978 classic horror flick “Halloween” could be the macabre mantra for the holiday’s fans who seek out the jump scares, costumed creatures and spine-chilling scenes that South Florida’s haunted attractions devilishly deliver this time of year.

The demand from scare-seekers for bigger, better frights has even led one haunt to expand from its spot at Royal Palm Beach’s fall festival to a standalone attraction in Loxahatchee. Catskill Haunts, created by Loxahatchee residents Armond and Tammi Sabatini, takes a team of 20 to 35 people to work the behind-the-scenes operations .

“Without this hardworking team, this project would not happen,” said Armond, who has been bringing haunted houses to life since 1985 in New York, Ohio and New Jersey.

When the couple moved to Florida, they set up their haunt in Boca Raton for a few years and then ended up in Royal Palm Beach.

“We both love Halloween very much and enjoy going to all the trade shows and meeting all the people,” Armond said. “The fun of hearing the people scream, and then telling us about their story of going through the haunted house is just very exciting. Makes it all worthwhile.”

Now, they’re ready to make their new location near the corner of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Southern Boulevard the final resting place for their haunted house, prop shop, scare farm and pumpkin patch. But, so far, it hasn’t been a walk in the cemetery.

“This year, we were faced with the challenge of (Hurricane Helene),” Armond said. “We lost part of our haunt weeks before we opened and had to rebuild, and with the relocation, it took us much longer this year. We spend a good month, putting up and decorating the haunt each year.”

After opening weekend on Oct. 4 and 5, a tornado tore through Wellington as Hurricane Milton approached the state, forcing the couple to postpone the event while their crew made repairs.

“We are kind of behind the eight ball at this point, but we will put the show on no matter what,” Armond said about Catskill’s planned reopening this weekend. “There’s been a lot of sweat and love and tears put into this.”

What follows is a roundup of other frightfully fun activities geared toward adults and teens — from costume contests and bar crawls to block parties and drag tribute shows throughout the South Florida area.

Where to get scared

Fright Nights has four new haunted houses for its 22nd annual event at the South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in October. Dare to enter Autumn of Terror, Nightmare in Yamato, Nuclear Beats and The Ritual when they open at 7 p.m. each night. Two scare zones, Seasons Beatings and The Smiths, get visitors in the right mood before they enter the haunts. Carnival rides, live music, food and entertainment can be found on The Midway, which opens at 6 p.m. Closing time is at 11 p.m. on Thursdays and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Event tickets cost $45 and include admission and 35 Fright credits. The credits may be used on Haunted Houses (10 credits per house) or midway rides (three to five credits per ride). Additional credits may be purchased on the midway. Parking is $10. New this year, the Dead Ringers Club offers a VIP package with admission to all four haunts, entry to the RIP Lounge, a fast-pass to skip the lines and a swag bag. Free parking is included. Each ticket is $150 per person (limited to 100 per night). Purchase BOGO Thursday admission in advance online for Thursdays, Oct. 17 and 24. Visit myfrightnights.com.

The Horrorland Scream Park returns for its fifth anniversary at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October (also Tuesday, Oct. 29, and Wednesday, Oct. 30). Dare to walk through all five haunts? You’ll find Insanity Invasion, Holly Jolly Horrors, Infestation, Sinister Fuel Stop and The Eclipse: Festival of Shadows. Take a fright break at the Coffin Bar, Cemetery Food Village or the Haunted Beer Garden. Visit the Midnight Masquerade and Disco Inferno scare zones and play Creepy Carnival Games. Online tickets are $34.99 to $54.99. Prices may increase closer to event date. Fast-pass add-ons are available. Parking is $15. Visit thehorrorland.com.

Nightmare Village has two new houses — Ravenswood State Prison: Contamination and Poison Creek Blood Harvest —at Xtreme Action Park, 5300 Powerline Road, Fort Lauderdale. The attraction opens at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in October (also Wednesday, Oct. 30), Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2. Tickets are $30 to $40. Visit xtremeactionpark.com/experience-nightmare-village.

Catskill Haunts includes the Haunted Mansion, Spooky Graveyard, Zombie Attack and Creepy Carnival from 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October at 16651 Rembrandt Road in Loxahatchee. Other activities include Halloween-themed bounce houses, a pumpkin patch, prop shop, special effects makeup trailer, photos with a hearse and ax throwing. Concessions and a food trailer have items for sale. Tickets are sold on site: $15 for the haunted house and fun park, or $10 for the fun park only. Visit catskillhaunts.com.

The Haunt invites visitors to brave four haunted trails: Camp Carnage Lights Out!, La Bruja’s Graveyard Reanimated, Psycho Path The Last Laugh and Florida Man II Bushwhacked on various dates through Saturday, Nov. 2, at Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave., Davie. The Haunt opens at 7 p.m. each night and closes two hours after the last booking slot. A family-friendly, mildly scary experience is offered from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 20, 26 and 27. All child tickets include a trick-or-treat experience through the trails and a crafting activity. Ticket prices vary. Visit tormentedtrails.com .

Museum of Horror – Monster Mayhem at the Museum of Illusions, 536 Lincoln Road, in Miami Beach, is a walk-through, immersive, haunted exhibit from Thursday, Oct. 24, to Thursday, Oct. 31. Presale tickets are $15 to $50. Visit miaillusions.com/tickets .

Dare to enter the Nights of Fright Haunted House at the Pine Island Multipurpose Center, 3801 S. Pine Island Road, Davie. The scares are open from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24; 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; and 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Tickets are required for entry and include a DJ, raffles, vendors and a bake sale. Proceeds benefit the South Florida Cloggers dance team, which is raising money for competitions and traveling costs. Advance tickets will be sold for $25 at the Movies in Park event on Friday, Oct. 18, or $35 at the door. Visit nightsoffrighthauntedhouse.com .

Things to do

Haunting History lets participants discover Palm Beach County’s past through tales of murder and mayhem with docents from the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, and Friday, Oct. 18, at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1301 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. Cost is $30 for Historical Society of Palm Beach County members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit pbchistory.org/events.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Drag Bingo, in honor of the 1975 musical comedy horror film, is coming to R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., at Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Hosted by Athena Dion, players can purchase a $10 single bingo card or three cards for $20 for multiple rounds of bingo. The bingo card proceeds will benefit the SAVE Foundation , a nonprofit organization that promotes, protects and defends equality for the LGBTQ community in South Florida. For guests age 18 and older. Visit rhousewynwood.com for reservations.

A Haunted Halloween Figure Drawing session will let adults explore their artistic side from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Studio 18 Art Complex, 1101 Poinciana Drive, Pembroke Pines. Draw a costumed model surrounded by spooky accessories. Cost is $15 per person, with registration required. All materials are provided. Visit ppines.com/calendar to register.

Nightmare Weekend Miami brings three days of celebrities, parties, vendors, gaming and cosplay contests to the Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Ticket prices vary. Visit galaxycon.com/pages/nightmare-weekend-miami.

SOMething Scary shuts down the block in Delray Beach with a stage featuring The Resolvers and No Big Deal bands, the eighth annual Haunted House, a parking lot carnival, costume contest and trunk-or-treating from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Space of Mind, 102 N. Swinton Ave. This year’s theme, “Global Warning!,” will be brought to life by Space of Mind students as part of their first trimester academic project. Free admission. Wristbands for haunted house and activities are $25. Visit eventbrite.com.

The third annual Halloween Ball “Witch, Please!” will include drag performances by Gadfrie at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Wynwood’s R House, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami. Hosted by Athena Dion and Latrice Royale, the event will feature the debut of DJ Mike Trotter. Come dressed in a costume for the contest. Every ticket sold supports SAVE Foundation’s mission to protect and uplift equality for South Florida’s LGBTQ+ community. General admission tickets are $55. VIP tickets are $150, which includes $100 bottle service credit, fast-track entry, among other amenities. Event is for guests 18 and older. Visit eventbrite.com.

The Spooktacular Halloween Party at Cafe Centro, 2409 N. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, gets started at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, with Rob Russell’s Open Mic, in which audience members perform tunes from the worlds of Broadway, Hollywood, jazz and the Great American Songbook. Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be awarded. Visit cafecentrowpb.com.

Join the Rocky Horror Movie Viewing and Costume Contest at 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Boca Black Box Center for the Arts, 8221 Glades Road, Suite 10, Boca Raton. Dress as your favorite character for a chance to win $500. Attendees will receive an interactive prop bag to use during the screening. Tickets are $38. Visit bocablackbox.com.

Shows

Performances of “Sweeney Todd – The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” presented by Entr’Acte Theatrix in collaboration with Theatre of Collaborative Arts, are coming to the William G Skaff Center, 500 Spencer Drive, West Palm Beach, from Thursday, Oct. 17, to Sunday, Oct. 27. Times vary. Tickets are $15 to $35. Visit palmbeachtheater.org .

“The Witches of Eastwick,” a musical comedy, will be presented by the Slow Burn Theatre Co. on select dates from Saturday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets start at $72. Visit browardcenter.org.

“Addams Family – A Drag Tribute” will be performed by South Florida’s Drag Superstars from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center, 1770 Monroe St. Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. For guests age 21 and older. Tickets are $20 to $45. Visit eventbrite.com.

The 80’s Halloween Party with Tiffany will bring throwback hits to The Studio at Mizner Park, 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Yes, this is THE Tiffany, the iconic 1980s pop star known for her hit single, “I Think We’re Alone Now.” Costumes are encouraged. Doors open at 7 p.m. An afterparty with DJ starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 to $75. Visit thestudioatmiznerpark.com/calendar.

“It’s Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus — A Drag Tribute” brings the Sanderson Sisters to the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Coral Springs Center For The Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Drive. Tickets are $31.74 to $74.55 and include a “Wicked Villains” preshow and question-and-answer session with Shannon Carlin, author of “Witches Run Amok,” discussing a behind-the-scenes look at making the 1993 film. For guests age 18 and older. Visit thecentercs.com.

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics offers a multisensory musical experience by the Listeso String Quartet at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Susan B. Katz Theatre of the Performing Arts, 17195 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines. Tickets are $27 to $61. Visit feverup.com.

Michael Jackson Thriller Spooktacular , presented by South Florida Legends, pays tribute to the “King of Pop” with his songs and dance moves along with the Thriller Band at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Coral Springs Center For The Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Drive. Tickets are $46.68 to $68.08. Visit thecentercs.com.

Food & drinks

Costumes & Cocktails includes one signature cocktail, trick-or-treating for grown-ups, ax throwing, a costume contest and dancing with DJ Matte Black from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate. Add on the Ghost Prowl for a guided ghost tour through the village’s haunted historic buildings at 10 p.m. Tickets are $65 (in advance) and includes Costumes & Cocktails. For guests age 21 and older. Visit southfloridafair.com.

The 2024 Zombie Crawl in downtown Lake Worth Beach will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 18. It will include includes Lilo’s Streetfood & Bar, Library Speakeasy, Igot’s, Rhum Shak and Propaganda, among others. Pick up wristbands and cards at Lilo’s, 701 Lake Ave., starting at 7 p.m. The Halloween costume contest with prizes is set for 11 p.m. Tickets are $15. Visit eventbrite.com.

Mix Happy Hour: Halloween Edition features a night of art, drinks and costume contest from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Coral Springs Museum of Art, 2855A Coral Springs Drive. Free admission. Register at eventbrite.com.

The Boos & Brews Food Truck Roll with candy and treats, raffles, lawn games, DJ music and free themed crafts is from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Lauderhill City Hall, 5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd. There will be $2 beers at the City Bar (while supplies last) and a beer stein-holding contest (for age 21 and older). Free admission. Visit lauderhillcra-fl.gov/events/boos-brews-food-truck-roll-2024.

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy Cocktail Experience brings four of the writer and poet’s stories off the page and onto the stage told by Poe historians and paired with four cocktails. Sessions will be Thursday, Oct. 24; Friday, Oct. 25; and Saturday, Oct. 26, at Boca Black Box Center for the Arts, 8221 Glades Road, Suite 10, Boca Raton. Tickets are $48. Visit bocablackbox.com.

Halloween Weekend at Bodega celebrates villains at two themed nights from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., starting with the world of “It” and Pennywise at the Fort Lauderdale location, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., on Friday, Oct 25, and the Big Bad Wolf at the West Palm Beach location, 118 S. Clematis St., on Saturday, Oct. 26. Includes DJ sets, drink specials and entertainment. Visit bodegataqueria.getbento.com/halloween.

A Halloween Masquerade Ball at Lefkes Estiatorio, 33 SE Third Ave., in Delray Beach, will put a Mediterranean twist on the holiday at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The event will feature Don Julio tequila and Ketel One vodka cocktail specials. DJ Mike Locke will be spinning Mykonos-style party music throughout the evening. Dinner reservations are required in order to attend by emailing alex@lefkesnj.com . Visit lefkesgroup.com.

The Moonfest 2024 Official Bar Crawl starts with check-in at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Subculture Coffee, 509 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. The crawl gets going at 8 p.m., and participating locations include O’Shea’s Irish Pub, Respectable Street, Hullabaloo, Kapow Noodle Bar, Lost Weekend and BRK Republic. Tickets are $35. A costume contest will take place at midnight. Visit Facebook.com.

The Las Olas Halloween Bar Crawl allows entry to five bars in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village on Saturday, Oct. 26. Receive one free drink at each location, including 511 Bar & Lounge, Rhythm & Vine, Batch, Livia Bar & Grill and Roxanne’s. Check in from 6 to 9 p.m. at 511 Bar & Lounge, 511 NE Third Ave. Tickets are $24-$30. Register at eventbrite.com.

On Halloween night

Wicked Manors will have an Island of Misfit Toys this year from 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, from Northeast 21st Court to North Dixie Highway, Wilton Manors. Costume contests take place on the main stage on Northeast Sixth Avenue. General admission tickets are $10 in advance and $13 at the gate. VIP tickets are $125 in advance and $150 at the gate. Visit wickedmanors.org .

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! , a Halloween dining event, is coming to Meat Market Boca, 2000 NW 19th St., Boca Raton, with reservations starting at 5 p.m. and the party at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Enjoy Beetlejuice-inspired music, entertainment and decor. Costumes are encouraged. Visit meatmarket.net.

A Black Tie Halloween Dinner Party at Le Colonial, 601 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, will feature a three-course menu from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, with a 1920s theme. Black-tie attire and gowns are required. Tickets are $115 (regular) and $125 (late, if available). Visit livingfla.com/Le-Colonial-Halloween.

The Lincoln Road Halloween Block Party in Miami Beach, which is said to typically welcome more than 50,000 people every year, kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. All eight blocks of Lincoln Road transform into a catwalk for those in costume, and visitors can dine at restaurants, cafes and bars with outdoor seating featuring live DJ performances. From 5 to 7 p.m., kids are invited to come in costume to trick-or-treat at candy stations set up along Lincoln Road. Free admission. Visit eventbrite.com.

HalloWYN , presented by Swarm, returns for the 11th year at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, and goes until 3 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Miami’s Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., with DJs, food trucks, drinks and costumed partygoers. Free admission. Register for a free drink at HalloWYNBlockParty.com .

Halloween Noche Latina, starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Lona Cocina & Tequileria, inside The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., will have music, taco specials and a free margarita for guests in costume. Visit lonarestaurant.com .

The Spirits of the Dead Rooftop Party at 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Sipsip Rum Bar, Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, 3000 Florida Ave., Miami, offers themed cocktails, live music, a costume contest with prizes, and rooftop views of Coconut Grove’s Halloween festivities. For guests age 21 and older. Free admission. VIP available. Visit eventbrite.com .

“Tales from the Crypt'” – Everafter , a dance party with music by Coleman, craft cocktails and performances hosted by Rocky Lanes, comes to Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, at 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Tickets start at $90. Visit faena.com.