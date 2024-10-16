Open in App
    Hey, Swifties! Here’s where to find Taylor Swift-themed parties, brunch & crafts this weekend

    By Kari Barnett, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Are you ready for it?

    Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour makes its return to North America at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for three nights starting Friday.

    We know you’ve been busy trying to procure tickets , picking out an Eras-inspired outfit and making friendship bracelets, but before the lights dim and the screams begin, it’s also time to make plans for events surrounding the superstar singer-songwriter’s much-anticipated visit to South Florida.

    Whether you’re a lucky one going to the show, or if you’d rather soak in the atmosphere away from the stadium, there’s something fun for every fan in the lineup. (Note to fans: There are no listening areas outside the stadium for those without concert tickets.)

    Don’t have time to sift through all of the Swift news? Don’t worry, shake it off, and check out our handy guide to The Eras Tour-inspired events going on through Sunday.

    The merchandise store is open!

    All fans will have the opportunity to purchase tour merch such as T-shirts and hoodies at the store inside Hard Rock Stadium gates, 347 Don Shula Drive, Suite 102, in Miami Gardens. The public is invited to the stadium from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday only to shop. No tickets are required. Enter through Parking Gate 2. Ticket-holders will be able to shop the store on their show date, only from 4:30 p.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday. A ticket for the current show night is required for entry. Visit hardrockstadium.com .

    The Sing-Along Train

    Limited tickets remain for Brightline’s Taylor Swift-themed train experience Friday through Sunday southbound from the Orlando, West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale stations to Aventura presented by the Little Words Project . Sing your heart out with other fans, purchase custom bracelets, enjoy specialty cocktails and snacks, and take advantage of photo opportunities. The rides include round-trip shuttle service to and from Hard Rock Stadium. Look for the Sing-Along Train icon when booking. Ticket prices vary. Visit gobrightline.com.

    Friendship bracelets

    “So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.” The lyric from Swift’s song “You’re On You’re Own, Kid” from the 2022 “Midnights” album inspired fans to start trading bracelets they made featuring song titles and other Swift-related references. Visit Paradox Experience Miami, 2301 N. Miami Ave., through Sunday to make a Taylor Swift friendship bracelet as a keepsake. The activity is included with museum admission. Visit Instagram.com/miami.paradoxexperience .

    Swiftie Market

    Artisans offering Swift-inspired creations — from jewelry and friendship bracelets to baked goods and home decor — will be set up from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Shops at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables. Sales help support the nonprofit Branches’ 24th annual Thanksgiving Meal Delivery program . Family-friendly activities also will be available, hosted by Miami Mom Collective . Free admission. Visit Facebook.com/FloridaFreshMarkets .

    Ultimate Taylor Swift Experience

    The Diplomat Beach Resort, 3555 S. Ocean Drive, Hollywood, is celebrating with three days of Swift-themed activities. From 2 to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, visit The Hotel Bar for a braid bar, friendship bracelet making, a 1989 photo op, banner building, music and videos, themed cocktails and mocktails, and a Taylor Swift Cover Acoustic Sing Along. On Saturday, resort and resort pass guests can take part in “Cruel Summer” sunglass crafting from noon to 1 p.m. and Taylor Trivia from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at a lagoon pool. Visit Facebook.com/TheDiplomatBeachResort.

    Pool Par-Tay (Tidal Cove’s Version)

    Need to cool off but don’t want to miss a minute of the Eras action? Make your way over to Tidal Cove, the 5-acre waterpark, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, 19999 W. Country Club Drive, Aventura. The Swift-themed pool parties include DJs spinning Swift tracks, lip-sync battles, a costume contest, games and other activities. Friendship bracelets, tinsel hair braiding, cotton candy, themed beverages and merchandise will be available for purchase. Admission is free for resort guests. A limited number of public-access tickets and cabanas are available at tidalcovemiami.com/ParTay .

    Eras Tour-themed drag brunch

    Fuel up before the show with Taylor Swift performances by London Adour and others with seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at R House Wynwood, 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami. Hosted by Athena Dion, the brunch, which starts at $60 per person, includes bottomless cocktails, Latin American dishes and Swift songs. Fans also can enjoy three themed cocktails available Friday through Sunday. Visit rhousewynwood.com for reservations or more information.

    Eras extra: Taylor Swift Laser Show

    If you don’t get enough time with Taylor this weekend, you’ll want to plan ahead. The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, will have an ode to all things Swift during its Laser Evening in the planetarium’s 67-foot dome at 8 and 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Show tickets (not included in price of museum admission) cost $15 adults and $12 for children age 4 to 11. On-site parking is available in the museum garage for an $8 flat rate starting at 6 p.m. Visit frostscience.org.

