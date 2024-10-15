Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • South Florida Sun Sentinel

    Free South Florida events for breast cancer screenings and support

    By Cindy Krischer Goodman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    October is the time to get the breast cancer screening you may have been putting off. Upcoming events in South Florida offer opportunities for screenings, information, and support, as well as raising awareness of the disease.

    Women’s initiative

    Hollywood Kia will hold its fourth annual breast cancer awareness event, Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative, on Friday, Oct. 18. Women can receive free mammograms and heart screenings by appointment. Contact Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative at 305-825-4081 to secure an appointment. This year, the dealership is bringing in two mobile mammogram units and doubling the staff to meet the demand for breast cancer screenings. Hollywood Kia will also offer a series of heart screenings for cholesterol, hypertension, and glucose during the event. In addition, educational tools will be provided with information to help reduce risk, manage levels, and promote early detection.

    Survivorship

    Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center is hosting its third annual Survivorship Symposium from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove, Miami, 3300 SW 27th Ave. Cancer survivors, caregivers, researchers, and healthcare providers will be able to take a deep dive into life after a cancer diagnosis with sessions on care and research. Along with keynote speakers, Sylvester breast cancer survivors with tales of triumph will be available to provide information and encouragement at the event.

    Women’s wellness

    The Junior League of Boca Raton is partnering with Baptist Health on a “Women’s Wellness Initiative” to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

    Lynn Cancer Institute will hold a Breast Cancer Bazaar, from  9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19  at 701 NW 13th St, Boca Raton. It will be a morning of shopping, and screenings in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event includes light refreshments and complimentary valet parking. Tim Quinn of Halo 42 will speak about skin care; Brandi Hyatt, a Lynn Cancer Institute dietitian, will speak about nutrition; and Tricia Almelda of Drummond Therapy Centers will provide pelvic floor education. To register, call 561-955-5097.

    Pink in the Rink

    On Saturday, Oct. 19, Promise Fund has partnered with the Florida Panthers and Baptist Health Cancer Care for its third annual Pink in the Rink event, starting at 7 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. The event will honor those currently battling breast cancer and those who have overcome it and showcase the dedicated members of the local medical community who work to help patients overcome the disease.

    Pink Project Day

    Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida is hosting Pink Project Day on Monday, Oct. 21. Residents can get free breast and pap exams at all Planned Parenthood health centers. This annual event ensures that everyone, insured or not, can get vital screenings. Appointments are required: call 1-800-230-7526 and mention Pink Project Day.

    Wellness fair

    The Promise Fund is hosting a Community Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to  2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Manatial de Vida of Church of All Nations, 1300 NW Fourth Ave., Boca Raton.  There will be free mammography and cancer screenings for non-insured and underinsured attendees and an opportunity to speak with medical professionals on breast and cervical cancer issues and other health-related matters. The event will also include complimentary food, a bounce house for the kids, food trucks and raffles. Promise Fund navigators and staff will be on hand to answer questions in Spanish, Creole and English. Anyone interested in receiving a mammogram must register in advance by calling 877-427-7664.

    South Florida Sun Sentinel health reporter Cindy Goodman can be reached at cgoodman@sunsentinel.com .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Popular Italian Spot Has Officially Closed Its Doors in Florida
    Akeena21 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Former Couple Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar USDA Fraud Operations
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy