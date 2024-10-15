Free South Florida events for breast cancer screenings and support

October is the time to get the breast cancer screening you may have been putting off. Upcoming events in South Florida offer opportunities for screenings, information, and support, as well as raising awareness of the disease.

Women’s initiative

Hollywood Kia will hold its fourth annual breast cancer awareness event, Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative, on Friday, Oct. 18. Women can receive free mammograms and heart screenings by appointment. Contact Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative at 305-825-4081 to secure an appointment. This year, the dealership is bringing in two mobile mammogram units and doubling the staff to meet the demand for breast cancer screenings. Hollywood Kia will also offer a series of heart screenings for cholesterol, hypertension, and glucose during the event. In addition, educational tools will be provided with information to help reduce risk, manage levels, and promote early detection.

Survivorship

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center is hosting its third annual Survivorship Symposium from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove, Miami, 3300 SW 27th Ave. Cancer survivors, caregivers, researchers, and healthcare providers will be able to take a deep dive into life after a cancer diagnosis with sessions on care and research. Along with keynote speakers, Sylvester breast cancer survivors with tales of triumph will be available to provide information and encouragement at the event.

Women’s wellness

The Junior League of Boca Raton is partnering with Baptist Health on a “Women’s Wellness Initiative” to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Lynn Cancer Institute will hold a Breast Cancer Bazaar, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 701 NW 13th St, Boca Raton. It will be a morning of shopping, and screenings in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event includes light refreshments and complimentary valet parking. Tim Quinn of Halo 42 will speak about skin care; Brandi Hyatt, a Lynn Cancer Institute dietitian, will speak about nutrition; and Tricia Almelda of Drummond Therapy Centers will provide pelvic floor education. To register, call 561-955-5097.

Pink in the Rink

On Saturday, Oct. 19, Promise Fund has partnered with the Florida Panthers and Baptist Health Cancer Care for its third annual Pink in the Rink event, starting at 7 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. The event will honor those currently battling breast cancer and those who have overcome it and showcase the dedicated members of the local medical community who work to help patients overcome the disease.

Pink Project Day

Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida is hosting Pink Project Day on Monday, Oct. 21. Residents can get free breast and pap exams at all Planned Parenthood health centers. This annual event ensures that everyone, insured or not, can get vital screenings. Appointments are required: call 1-800-230-7526 and mention Pink Project Day.

Wellness fair

The Promise Fund is hosting a Community Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Manatial de Vida of Church of All Nations, 1300 NW Fourth Ave., Boca Raton. There will be free mammography and cancer screenings for non-insured and underinsured attendees and an opportunity to speak with medical professionals on breast and cervical cancer issues and other health-related matters. The event will also include complimentary food, a bounce house for the kids, food trucks and raffles. Promise Fund navigators and staff will be on hand to answer questions in Spanish, Creole and English. Anyone interested in receiving a mammogram must register in advance by calling 877-427-7664.

South Florida Sun Sentinel health reporter Cindy Goodman can be reached at cgoodman@sunsentinel.com .