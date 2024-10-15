ASK IRA: Are potential Heat minutes for Kel’el Ware about more than Kel’el Ware?

Q: Rookies should be allowed more minutes/to start if they’re good. Kel’el Ware in particular. – Vip.

A: While I can appreciate the curiosity with something or someone new, you also have to be ready for such moments, particularly with a team in win-now mode (which is the mode when Jimmy Butler, your leading man , is 35). A danger with rushing a player is you can create a sense of entitlement. Kel’el Ware is not ready yet. That doesn’t mean there can’t be minutes where he can be spotted, perhaps in case of injury or player absences. But if Bam Adebayo is unable to go, figure on Thomas Bryant getting those starts. And if Bam is available, figure on Kevin Love taking most of the reserve minutes in the middle. In the interim, Kel’el needs to work on bulking up his base and learning when to go for blocked shots and when to stay true to the base defense. With a lottery team, Kel’el assuredly would get immediate minutes. If this is a lottery team, then the concern would go far deeper than the playing time for a No. 15 pick. All of that said, his time certainly could come, with Kel’el having a role in dictating such a timeline.

Q: I still think Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic would be our best role players off the bench. – Lee.

A: Actually, I can appreciate the current mix with Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic, Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro starting. That gives you a quality base in reserve of Jaime Jaquez Jr., Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love, and perhaps one other wing (choosing from Alec Burks, Josh Richardson or, perhaps, Pelle Larsson). The Heat could have the ability to wear other teams down with their depth (at least in the regular season).

Q: Of the two-way players, who do you think plays? – Frank.

A: I think it will be situational, and there are no guarantees that Dru Smith, Keshad Johnson and Josh Christoper remain the two-way players (eligible to be promoted to the standard roster or waived). For now, Dru would appear to have an inside track due to the lack of a true backup point guard on the roster. But I could see Keshad getting minutes if, say, Haywood Highsmith were to be sidelined, or Josh getting minutes if a scorer such as Tyler Herro or Terry Rozier would be unable to go.