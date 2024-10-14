Hurricanes offensive lineman Jalen Rivers set to play vs. Louisville, Mario Cristobal says; FSU-Miami scheduled for prime time

Hurricanes offensive lineman Jalen Rivers, shown speaking to the media on March 4, will return to the Hurricanes' lineup this week after missing five games due to injury. Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The Hurricanes will get a key player back for their conference game against Louisville this week.

Left tackle Jalen Rivers is set to return from an undisclosed injury, UM coach Mario Cristobal said in an interview on WQAM’s The Joe Rose Show.

“He was full go,” Cristobal said. “He was full go last week. He’s full go this week. He’ll be playing on Saturday.”

Rivers played in Miami’s season-opening win against Florida but has not played in UM’s last five games. Rivers is a key anchor on the Hurricanes’ line. Last year, Rivers started 13 games and had a 74.1 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. In the season opener this year, Rivers had a 59.2 grade.

Junior college transfer Markel Bell has been playing in Rivers’ place for the last five games. He has a 61.9 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. The site has given him a 64 pass-blocking grade and a 62 run-blocking grade.

Hurricanes, Seminoles get prime-time matchup

Despite Florida State’s struggles this year, the Hurricanes’ annual matchup with their biggest rivals will be in prime time, the ACC announced.

The Oct. 26 matchup in Miami Gardens will be at 7 p.m. and broadcast on ESPN.

Florida State, which is 1-5 this season, has won the last three meetings dating back to 2021.