    • South Florida Sun Sentinel

    ASK IRA: Do Heat need to get back to letting the shooters shoot?

    By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Q: Ira, you’ve written for a week about the Heat’s 3-point shooting. Let you in on a secret: the 3-point shooters should shoot the threes. Every 3-pointer Bam Adebayo or Jimmy Butler take is one that Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson doesn’t. – Sy.

    A: Agree. As with every lineup and every rotation, the goal should be featuring what each player does best. The question in the Heat’s starting lineup is whether there is enough 3-point shooting. And if Nikola Jovic is off, as he was in Sunday’s exhibition, that’s an issue. While there is nothing wrong with experimentation in the preseason, it can’t get over the top to a degree it becomes habit. It is why a case could be made for Duncan Robinson in the starting lineup. For now, Adebayo as a lob threat and Jimmy Butler bullying his way to the foul line remain prime maximization of each. The occasional 3-pointer to keep the defense honest? No issue here.  But what is needed most is to identify the high-percentage 3-point specialists and prioritize those players at the arc . . . i f the Heat have enough of them.

    Q: Where were the Pelle Larsson minutes Sunday? – P.M.

    A: Likely where they will mostly be this season, at least at the start – at the back end of the rotation, if at all. The minutes in the preseason opener came with Jaime Jaquez Jr. out. With Jaquez back against the Pelicans, it had the Heat 10 deep before Pelle entered. And that was with Alec Burks given the night off and with Josh Richardson still sidelined. Pelle Larsson’s minutes won’t be gifted, and he will face stiff veteran competition.

    Q: Ira, I liked Jamal Cain and saw he was with the Pelicans on Sunday. Why didn’t it work out here? – Alex.

    A: When it comes to two-way contracts, and especially for players on such contracts for multiple years, it comes down to how much growth potential a team foresees. For whatever reason, the Heat, a team committed to development, saw a limit in that regard. Based on Jamal Cain being on a two-way deal with New Orleans, it’s probably best that he expands his possibilities by learning another system, which could come in handy if a career as a journeyman continues. It also shows how difficult it is to land a standard contract in the league.

