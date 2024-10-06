Open in App
    • South Florida Sun Sentinel

    Here’s what is next for Boca Raton’s planned Center for Arts and Innovation

    By Abigail Hasebroock, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AA3tX_0vwHevTo00
    The Amphitheater at Mizner Park in Boca Raton on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

    Boca Raton is eager to welcome a new Center for Arts and Innovation — a planned arts-oriented destination that would feature an amphitheater, main theater and concert hall to host thousands of eventgoers downtown.

    But the city, as the landlord, is considering enlisting the help of a consultant to ensure the project is vetted.

    Andrea Virgin, the center’s chairperson and CEO, joined other project members on Sept. 23 to present the city its landlord plans for approval.

    After hearing the presentation, City Council members agreed to push a potential approval to the end of October and are considering hiring a consultant for insight on “the acoustics, the functionality, and the operations,” according to Councilmember Marc Wigder, as the center progresses.

    “The consultant, I see them as more of a long-term partner,” Councilmember Andy Thomson said during the September meeting. “I want them to be able to give us some guidance on an area of expertise that is perhaps outside of all of our strike zones.”

    The center will rise at the north end of Mizner Park to the east of the Boca Raton Museum of Art, effectively transforming the current amphitheater.

    Some City Council members expressed concern that the center’s concept, as currently proposed, could clash with Mizner Park’s current layout.

    The center is intended to host a variety of events, including fashion shows, product launches, book fairs and music events. To do this, it could offer an array of different spaces, including:

    — A renovated amphitheater with a capacity of as many as 4,200 people.

    — A main theater and concert hall with a seating capacity of up to 1,100 people.

    — A rooftop terrace that could hold as many as 200 people.

    — A “front-of-house” main lobby, waiting lounges, gift shop, concessions and more.

    — “Back-of-house” green rooms, dressing rooms, rehearsal studios and more.

    “Unique events need a unique environment, and we can provide that here,” said Joshua Dachs, the project’s theater and spatial planner.

    City staff had some “operational concerns,” which Christina Gibson, the deputy city manager, presented during the September meeting, including a lack of rain cover, possible noise issues from the new amphitheater and general traffic issues in what is an already often packed Mizner Park.

    Much of the center’s conceptual designs were created in the proposed manner because “the project has a civic role and a duty to the community,” said Antoine Chaaya, the partner in charge of the Renzo Piano Building Workshop, which is the architect behind the project.

    “The building’s ambition is really to be a destination to create a place always open to the community,” Chaaya said during the September meeting, a reason cited for design choices such as only having shade and not a rain cover to keep the space more open.

    The project’s cost was not discussed at September’s meeting. When asked about where the center was at in terms of raising funds, Virgin said the project is “on track.”

    “We’re cautiously optimistic as we always are,” she said.

    In April, the project was set to begin construction around the end of 2025 or early 2026, and open in 2029, as long as it meets its fundraising threshold.

