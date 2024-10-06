ASK IRA: Will the Heat use the preseason to experiment or to stabilize?

Q: Why not experiment during the preseason (Erik Spoelstra indicated the practices are more important) with Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware together, or even Nikola Jovic at point guard? Then we will know whether it works? – Sandy.

A: There will be plenty of rotation permutations put into play in the Heat’s five exhibitions. But the preseason games come with a finite 48-minute playing period (barring, – gulp – overtime), whereas the Heat can work through such variations during their longer practice periods. When it comes to playing Bam Adwbayo and Kel’el Ware together, I’m not sure Erik Spoelstra necessarily wants to gift time to a rookie amid the reality that such minutes have to be earned, and the reality that Ware might not even start the season as a rotation element. And this notion of Nikola Jovic at point guard is more an abstract than anything tangible, since he will be on the ball regardless of where he is aligned defensively. Yes, you will see wrinkles during the preseason, but this also is a team that needs to be sharp for the start of the regular season, to avoid a repeat of playing last season constantly in chase mode.

Q: Ira, I haven’t heard a word about Thomas Bryant in camp. Where do you see him fitting in? – Alex.

A: Not sure I do, and that’s even with the uncertainty of whether Kel’el Ware is in the rotation. At least at the outset, figure on Kevin Love as the backup center, and Nikola Jovic and Haywood Highsmith as the primary options at power forward. Then, when also factoring in Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Duncan Robinson, that’s nine deep already. Where Thomas Bryant’s time could come might be if Bam misses a game, with it unlikely that Erik Spoelstra would push Kevin, at 36, through starter’s minutes. Thomas Bryant stands as insurance this season, just as he did last season.

Q: Although Pat Riley is a legend, has Bill Zito earned the right to be labeled as the best pro sports executive in Florida at the present time? Zito has displayed the courage to make the necessary shrewd moves in the four years since he took the helm of the Panthers in 2020. That’s a relatively short period of time to construct a championship team. – Leonard, Charlotte.

A: Sometimes it doesn’t have to be either/or. Getting back for a third consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final would be a remarkable accomplishment for the Florida Panthers. But that doesn’t have to remove the luster of the Heat advancing to three Eastern Conference finals in the past five seasons. There is nothing wrong with raising a glass to honor each for jobs well done. And if you throw in the Dolphins and Marlins . . . well, as I think the song goes, two out of four ain’t bad. (OK, give Inter Miami their flowers amid this season, as well.)