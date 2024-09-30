Open in App
    Child found shot to death in Tamarac, deputies say

    By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    A child was found dead after a shooting in Tamarac on Monday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

    A 911 caller said that a 6-year-old had shot himself at an apartment in the Sun Vista Garden complex, according to first responders’ radio communications archived by the streaming site Broadcastify.

    Deputies and fire rescue responded to reports of a shooting about 3:30 p.m. near the 5600 block of Rock Island Road. The child was found dead there, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

    “We want to remind gun owners to make sure that they secure their weapons in a safe, secure place,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis told reporters at the scene Monday evening.

    Crime Scene and Homicide Units are investigating. The Sheriff’s Office did not release the child’s gender or age or additional information about the circumstances of the shooting.

    This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.

