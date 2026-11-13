South Euclid has a nice mix of retail spots hiring right now, from gas and convenience to auto parts and wellness. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: GetGo Café + Market

GetGo Café + Market Location: 4254 Mayfield Rd, South Euclid, OH 44121

Type: Part-time (days, weekdays + weekends)

(days, weekdays + weekends) Pay: $14.00–$14.50/hour

Work the front lines at a busy gas and convenience store—ringing up sales, helping customers, and keeping the store clean and stocked. Good fit if you’re reliable, friendly, and don’t mind being on your feet and doing some light lifting.

Employer: GNC

Location: South Euclid, OH

Type: Full-time, hourly, supervisory

Pay: Competitive hourly + individual sales incentives (exact rate not listed)

Competitive hourly + (exact rate not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with company match, PTO, paid parental leave, 30% GNC discount (20% on 3rd-party products)

Lead a health and wellness store, coach a small team, and drive sales while helping customers “Live Well.” Great if you like fitness or supplements, want full-time hours, and are ready to handle opening/closing, inventory, and weekend/holiday shifts.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: South Euclid, OH

Type: Part-time or Full-time (varied days, evenings, weekends)

(varied days, evenings, weekends) Pay: $13.50–$14.61/hour (good-faith range for new hires)

Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, basic services (like battery and wiper installs), and keeping the store stocked and clean. Ideal if you enjoy cars or want to learn, don’t mind some heavy lifting, and like a mix of customer service and hands-on work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.