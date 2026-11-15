Looking for a fun, furry new family member in South Elgin, IL? These adoptable kittens are full of energy, love, and purrs, and they’re waiting at Anderson Humane for their forever homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Anderson Humane

Phone: (847) 697-2880

Mike is a classic orange kitten: playful, curious, and very cuddly when it’s time to rest. He’ll bring lots of fun and excitement to your home with his kitten antics, then curl up for snuggles once he’s tired out. As a young kitten, he’ll need plenty of time, attention, and play as he grows and explores your home.

👉 Meet Mike and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White

Black & White Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Anderson Humane

Phone: (847) 697-2880

Ike is a high-energy, sweet black-and-white kitten who loves to play and then settle in for cuddles. Like most kittens, he’ll keep you entertained with his silly, playful behavior and will need lots of interaction, toys, and gentle guidance as he grows up in his new home.

👉 Meet Ike and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $255

Shelter: Anderson Humane

Phone: (847) 697-2880

Pumpkinhead (Pumpkin Head) is a friendly, curious, and courageous orange kitten with a big personality. He loves people, other animals, and anything that involves play. He’s a brave little explorer who enjoys checking out every corner of the house and chasing toys. He would love a forever home where he has a buddy to play and wrestle with.

👉 Meet Pumpkinhead and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near South Elgin, consider visiting Anderson Humane or giving them a call at (847) 697-2880 to learn more about these kittens and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.