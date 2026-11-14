South Elgin has several sweet dogs who need new families. These pups are being rehomed directly by their current owners, with help from Anderson Humane.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix

Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Location/Program: Courtesy post through Anderson Humane – Home to Home (not in shelter custody)

Courtesy post through (not in shelter custody) Contact to adopt: Email Pittmanchicole87@gmail.com or call (563) 661-9145

Email or call Shelter info (posting only): Anderson Humane, phone (847) 697-2880

Jackie is an older girl looking for a soft place to land for her golden years. She’s being rehomed directly by her owner, so all questions about her health, behavior, and home needs should go straight to them.

👉 Meet Jackie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Merle

Location/Program: Courtesy post through Anderson Humane – Home to Home (not in shelter custody)

Courtesy post through (not in shelter custody) Contact to adopt: Email xyz00@comcast.net or call (312) 656-7458

Email or call Shelter info (posting only): Anderson Humane, phone (847) 697-2880

Obi is a beautiful merle adult pup whose owner is seeking a new home for her. Please reach out to the owner directly to learn more about her personality, training, and ideal home.

👉 Meet Obi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Location/Program: Courtesy post through Anderson Humane – Home to Home (not in shelter custody)

Courtesy post through (not in shelter custody) Contact to adopt: Email Hazel.rivera09@icloud.com or call (630) 903-4414

Email or call Shelter info (posting only): Anderson Humane, phone (847) 697-2880

Rain is described as full of energy and would do well with someone who can keep up with her active lifestyle. Her current owner can share more about her exercise needs, behavior, and what kind of home would be the best match.

👉 Meet Rain and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Location/Program: Courtesy post through Anderson Humane – Home to Home (not in shelter custody)

Courtesy post through (not in shelter custody) Contact to adopt: Email kiaramitch@yahoo.com or call (312) 350-8086

Email or call Shelter info (posting only): Anderson Humane, phone (847) 697-2880

Coco’s family is looking for a new home for her and is handling all questions and meet-and-greets. Reach out to them directly to learn about her temperament, training, and what kind of home she’ll thrive in.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near South Elgin, IL, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. A quick email or phone call could be the start of a brand-new happy ending.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.