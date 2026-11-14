South Elgin neighbors are giving away some handy household items and furniture. If you need to furnish a room or upgrade your kitchen gear, these free deals might help.

Item: 3 working older crock pots

Condition: All are working, older models

Location: Elgin Township, Kane County, Illinois (South Elgin police department lot meetup)

Source: trashnothing.com

Great if you like to meal prep, cook soups, or bring hot dishes to gatherings. Pickup is planned for a weekend afternoon; check the listing for exact timing and photos.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Pair of wooden end tables

Condition: Not stated; see photos for details

Location: Elgin Township, Kane County, Illinois (South Elgin police department lot meetup)

Source: trashnothing.com

Nice if you need matching tables for a living room or bedroom. Pickup is set for a weekend afternoon; photos are in the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Tall chest of drawers, about 4 ft, four drawers, solid wood

Condition: Needs paint

Location: Elgin Township, Kane County, Illinois (South Elgin police department lot meetup)

Source: trashnothing.com

A sturdy storage piece that could be a good project if you like to repaint or refinish furniture. Pickup is planned for a weekend afternoon; check photos for the current look.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Vintage red Formica and chrome kitchen table, oval

Age: Over 50 years old

Condition: Has “character” (see photos for wear and details)

Location: Elgin Township, Kane County, Illinois (South Elgin police department lot meetup)

Source: trashnothing.com

Classic retro style table with red Formica top and chrome trim/legs. Great if you like mid-century or vintage decor. Pickup is on a weekend afternoon; photos show the table’s character.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Wooden shoe cabinet, white

Condition: Good condition, very sturdy

Location: St. Charles Township, Kane County, Illinois (South Elgin area)

Source: trashnothing.com

Handy for keeping shoes organized by the door or in a hallway. The poster is using a Fair Chance Policy and will wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in South Elgin tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.