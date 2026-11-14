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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in South Elgin This Week
South Elgin neighbors are giving away some handy household items and furniture. If you need to furnish a room or upgrade your kitchen gear, these free deals might help.
Crock pots (South Elgin police dept lot)
Item: 3 working older crock pots
Condition: All are working, older models
Location: Elgin Township, Kane County, Illinois (South Elgin police department lot meetup)
Source: trashnothing.com
Great if you like to meal prep, cook soups, or bring hot dishes to gatherings. Pickup is planned for a weekend afternoon; check the listing for exact timing and photos.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Wooden end tables (South Elgin police dept lot)
Item: Pair of wooden end tables
Condition: Not stated; see photos for details
Location: Elgin Township, Kane County, Illinois (South Elgin police department lot meetup)
Source: trashnothing.com
Nice if you need matching tables for a living room or bedroom. Pickup is set for a weekend afternoon; photos are in the listing.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Tall chest of drawers (South Elgin police dept lot)
Item: Tall chest of drawers, about 4 ft, four drawers, solid wood
Condition: Needs paint
Location: Elgin Township, Kane County, Illinois (South Elgin police department lot meetup)
Source: trashnothing.com
A sturdy storage piece that could be a good project if you like to repaint or refinish furniture. Pickup is planned for a weekend afternoon; check photos for the current look.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Vintage red Formica kitchen table (South Elgin police dept lot)
Item: Vintage red Formica and chrome kitchen table, oval
Age: Over 50 years old
Condition: Has “character” (see photos for wear and details)
Location: Elgin Township, Kane County, Illinois (South Elgin police department lot meetup)
Source: trashnothing.com
Classic retro style table with red Formica top and chrome trim/legs. Great if you like mid-century or vintage decor. Pickup is on a weekend afternoon; photos show the table’s character.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Wooden shoe cabinet (South Elgin, IL)
Item: Wooden shoe cabinet, white
Condition: Good condition, very sturdy
Location: St. Charles Township, Kane County, Illinois (South Elgin area)
Source: trashnothing.com
Handy for keeping shoes organized by the door or in a hallway. The poster is using a Fair Chance Policy and will wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items in South Elgin tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.