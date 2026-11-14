South Elgin has some very special cats and kittens hoping for a fresh start. A few are in Anderson Humane’s care, and several are Home-to-Home courtesy posts, meaning they’re staying with their current families until adopted.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Location: Courtesy post through Anderson Humane (not in shelter custody)

Courtesy post through (not in shelter custody) Adoption inquiries: Please contact the owner directly at Danamcools@gmail.com or (630) 336-4367

Please contact the owner directly at or Shelter info (courtesy listing only): Anderson Humane, phone (847) 697-2880

Oreo is a young kitten being rehomed directly by her current family. Anderson Humane is only helping advertise her and does not have her on-site.

👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Location: Courtesy post through Anderson Humane (not in shelter custody)

Courtesy post through (not in shelter custody) Adoption inquiries: Please contact the owner directly at Danamcools@gmail.com or (630) 336-4367

Please contact the owner directly at or Shelter info (courtesy listing only): Anderson Humane, phone (847) 697-2880

Bambi is another tiny kitten being rehomed straight from her current home. All questions and meet-and-greet plans should go through her owner.

👉 See Bambi’s full profile and adoption info on adoptapet

Breed: Havana Brown

Havana Brown Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Location: Courtesy post through Anderson Humane (not in shelter custody)

Courtesy post through (not in shelter custody) Adoption inquiries: Please contact the owner directly at Mstaub12@gmail.com or (314) 803-5931

Please contact the owner directly at or Shelter info (courtesy listing only): Anderson Humane, phone (847) 697-2880

Jet is an adult Havana Brown mix being rehomed directly by his person. Anderson Humane is only sharing his listing and does not handle his adoption.

👉 Meet Jet and learn more on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Orange or Red

Orange or Red Location: Courtesy post through Anderson Humane (not in shelter custody)

Courtesy post through (not in shelter custody) Adoption inquiries: Please contact the owner directly at nmathews036@gmail.com or (480) 600-3187

Please contact the owner directly at or Shelter info (courtesy listing only): Anderson Humane, phone (847) 697-2880

Jasper is a young orange kitten being rehomed from his current home. All adoption questions go straight to his owner.

👉 See Jasper’s full listing on adoptapet

Breed: Havana Brown

Havana Brown Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Location: Courtesy post through Anderson Humane (not in shelter custody)

Courtesy post through (not in shelter custody) Adoption inquiries: Please contact the owner directly at Mstaub12@gmail.com or (314) 803-5931

Please contact the owner directly at or Shelter info (courtesy listing only): Anderson Humane, phone (847) 697-2880

Chanel is an adult Havana Brown mix whose family is seeking a new home for her. Anderson Humane is not handling her care or placement.

👉 Meet Chanel and read more on adoptapet

Breed: Havana Brown

Havana Brown Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Tan or Fawn

Tan or Fawn Location: Courtesy post through Anderson Humane (not in shelter custody)

Courtesy post through (not in shelter custody) Adoption inquiries: Please contact the owner directly at Mstaub12@gmail.com or (314) 803-5931

Please contact the owner directly at or Shelter info (courtesy listing only): Anderson Humane, phone (847) 697-2880

Gucci is another adult Havana Brown mix being rehomed directly. His current owner will handle all questions and meetings.

👉 View Gucci’s full profile on adoptapet

Breed: Havana Brown

Havana Brown Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Location: Courtesy post through Anderson Humane (not in shelter custody)

Courtesy post through (not in shelter custody) Adoption inquiries: Please contact the owner directly at Mstaub12@gmail.com or (314) 803-5931

Please contact the owner directly at or Shelter info (courtesy listing only): Anderson Humane, phone (847) 697-2880

Olive is an adult Havana Brown mix whose family is looking for a new home for her. She is not housed at the shelter.

👉 See Olive’s listing and contact info on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black (all) / White

Black (all) / White Adoption fee: $295

Shelter: Anderson Humane

Shelter phone: (847) 697-2880

Palmer is a playful, energetic kitten who also loves to snuggle when he’s done exploring. As a growing kitten, he’ll need plenty of time, attention, and enrichment in his new home.

👉 Meet Palmer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near South Elgin, IL, please consider opening your home to one of these cats or sharing their links with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get one step closer to a loving family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.