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🐱 Sweet South Elgin Cats Looking for Loving Homes
South Elgin has some very special cats and kittens hoping for a fresh start. A few are in Anderson Humane’s care, and several are Home-to-Home courtesy posts, meaning they’re staying with their current families until adopted.
Oreo - Home to Home
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Location: Courtesy post through Anderson Humane (not in shelter custody)
- Adoption inquiries: Please contact the owner directly at Danamcools@gmail.com or (630) 336-4367
- Shelter info (courtesy listing only): Anderson Humane, phone (847) 697-2880
Oreo is a young kitten being rehomed directly by her current family. Anderson Humane is only helping advertise her and does not have her on-site.
👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bambi - Home to Home
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Location: Courtesy post through Anderson Humane (not in shelter custody)
- Adoption inquiries: Please contact the owner directly at Danamcools@gmail.com or (630) 336-4367
- Shelter info (courtesy listing only): Anderson Humane, phone (847) 697-2880
Bambi is another tiny kitten being rehomed straight from her current home. All questions and meet-and-greet plans should go through her owner.
👉 See Bambi’s full profile and adoption info on adoptapet
Jet - Home to Home
- Breed: Havana Brown
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Location: Courtesy post through Anderson Humane (not in shelter custody)
- Adoption inquiries: Please contact the owner directly at Mstaub12@gmail.com or (314) 803-5931
- Shelter info (courtesy listing only): Anderson Humane, phone (847) 697-2880
Jet is an adult Havana Brown mix being rehomed directly by his person. Anderson Humane is only sharing his listing and does not handle his adoption.
👉 Meet Jet and learn more on adoptapet
Jasper - Home to Home
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red
- Location: Courtesy post through Anderson Humane (not in shelter custody)
- Adoption inquiries: Please contact the owner directly at nmathews036@gmail.com or (480) 600-3187
- Shelter info (courtesy listing only): Anderson Humane, phone (847) 697-2880
Jasper is a young orange kitten being rehomed from his current home. All adoption questions go straight to his owner.
👉 See Jasper’s full listing on adoptapet
Chanel - Home to Home
- Breed: Havana Brown
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Location: Courtesy post through Anderson Humane (not in shelter custody)
- Adoption inquiries: Please contact the owner directly at Mstaub12@gmail.com or (314) 803-5931
- Shelter info (courtesy listing only): Anderson Humane, phone (847) 697-2880
Chanel is an adult Havana Brown mix whose family is seeking a new home for her. Anderson Humane is not handling her care or placement.
👉 Meet Chanel and read more on adoptapet
Gucci - Home to Home
- Breed: Havana Brown
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan or Fawn
- Location: Courtesy post through Anderson Humane (not in shelter custody)
- Adoption inquiries: Please contact the owner directly at Mstaub12@gmail.com or (314) 803-5931
- Shelter info (courtesy listing only): Anderson Humane, phone (847) 697-2880
Gucci is another adult Havana Brown mix being rehomed directly. His current owner will handle all questions and meetings.
👉 View Gucci’s full profile on adoptapet
Olive - Home to Home
- Breed: Havana Brown
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Location: Courtesy post through Anderson Humane (not in shelter custody)
- Adoption inquiries: Please contact the owner directly at Mstaub12@gmail.com or (314) 803-5931
- Shelter info (courtesy listing only): Anderson Humane, phone (847) 697-2880
Olive is an adult Havana Brown mix whose family is looking for a new home for her. She is not housed at the shelter.
👉 See Olive’s listing and contact info on adoptapet
Palmer
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all) / White
- Adoption fee: $295
- Shelter: Anderson Humane
- Shelter phone: (847) 697-2880
Palmer is a playful, energetic kitten who also loves to snuggle when he’s done exploring. As a growing kitten, he’ll need plenty of time, attention, and enrichment in his new home.
👉 Meet Palmer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near South Elgin, IL, please consider opening your home to one of these cats or sharing their links with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get one step closer to a loving family.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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