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Elgin

Gail Borden Library invites fall reading visits

4 days ago
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Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin invites residents to visit the library this autumn, find a cozy spot, and enjoy reading on cool days. Visitors are welcome to come in, pick out books, and relax while they read.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Gail Borden Public Library

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